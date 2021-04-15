Stocks in Japan Set to Rise After Dow Soars to Record Close Overnight; China's First Quarter GDP Print Ahead

Investors will watch markets in India on Friday as the Covid situation in the country remains severe, with daily virus infections crossing the 200,000 mark on Thursday.

A slew of Chinese economic data — including the country's first quarter gross domestic product and industrial production for March — is expected to be out at around 10:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed the 34,000 milestone for the first time overnight on Wall Street to a new record close.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set to rise at the Friday open following a record close for the Dow Jones Industrial Average overnight on Wall Street.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,800 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,760. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,642.69.

Australian stocks looked poised to see an opening dip, with the SPI futures contract at 7,051 as compared with the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,058.60.

Overnight stateside, the Dow surged 305.10 points to a record close of 34,035.99 — the first time it has crossed the 34,000 level. The S&P 500 also reached a record high, jumping 1.11% to 4,170.42. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.31% to 14,038.76.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, sat at 91.69 following its weakening earlier this week from above 92.1.

The Japanese yen traded at 108.70 per dollar, having strengthened from levels above 109.6 against the greenback earlier in the trading week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.775, above levels below $0.768 seen earlier this week.

Here's a look at what's on tap: