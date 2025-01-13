Stock futures tick higher as traders await first of two key inflation readings this week: Live updates

Stock futures rose on Monday evening, as investors braced themselves for the first of two inflation readings due this week.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 113 points, or about 0.2%. S&P 500 futures advanced 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.3%.

The action comes after the Nasdaq Composite slid for the fourth consecutive day in the regular session. Traders rotated out of Big Tech names like Nvidia, which slid nearly 2%, and snapped up stocks in the energy, health care and materials sectors. The 30-stock Dow rose almost 0.9% as traders bought Chevron and UnitedHealth.

Looking to Tuesday, the producer price index, which measures wholesale inflation, is set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists polled by Dow Jones predict that headline PPI grew 0.4%, while the core figure, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.3%.

The December PPI measure — and the consumer price index report due Wednesday — will be market catalysts as investors grapple with last week's blowout jobs report. The upcoming inflation reports will inform the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rate policy.

"On a short-term basis, the market has shifted back to a good-news-is-bad-news backdrop," said Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist at LPL Financial. "However, it is important to remember that, in the long term, good economic news is usually good for equity markets as it implies better-than-expected growth, upside to potential earnings and reduced recession risk."

Fed funds futures trading suggests a near-certainty that the Fed will hold steady on interest rates at the conclusion of its two-day meeting later this month. Markets pricing also suggests an 80% chance of rates staying at their current target range of 4.25%-4.5% in March, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

On the earnings front, banking behemoths will kick off fourth-quarter earnings season this week, with JPMorgan Chase, CItigroup, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo posting results on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley and Bank of America are slated to report on Thursday.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out some of the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Lululemon — Shares of the athleisure company slipped more than 2% despite increasing its holiday outlook for earnings and revenue. Lululemon now forecasts earnings per share in the fourth-quarter of $5.81 per share to $5.85 on revenue of $3.56 billion to $3.58 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet were looking for $5.66 per share on $3.47 billion in revenue.

KB Home — Shares in the home building firm added more than 8% after fourth-quarter results surpassed analyst estimates on the top and bottom line. KB Home notched earnings per share of $2.52 on revenue of $2 billion, while analysts polled by LSEG forecast $2.45 and $1.99 billion.

IAC Inc. — Stock in the Daily Beast parent-company added more than 2% following news that it planned to spinoff home improvement marketplace Angi.

— Brian Evans

