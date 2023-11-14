Stock futures tick higher after S&P 500 and Nasdaq post best day since April: Live updates

U.S. stock futures ticked higher on Tuesday night.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose 0.1%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures climbed 28 points, or nearly 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures also advanced 0.1%.

Late Tuesday, the House of Representatives passed a bill to avert a government shutdown. The measure will go to the Senate for a vote. If cleared by lawmakers, the legislation goes to President Joe Biden. Without a funding bill, the federal government is slated to shut down at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday.

During the regular session, the S&P 500 climbed 1.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite popped about 2.4% higher. It was the best day since April for both indexes. The 30-stock Dow added nearly 490 points, or 1.4%.

These gains came after October's consumer price index, a key inflation metric, came in lower than the 0.1% increase economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected. Instead, the CPI came in flat on a monthly basis. Investors celebrated the news, sending stocks soaring on the hopes that the Federal Reserve could finally put an end to its rate-hiking campaign.

"The CPI report did basically everything that the market needed to do, which is to confirm disinflationary trend, cooling economy and ultimately put the final pin in the case for the Fed popping [interest rates] again in December," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird.

Mayfield added that he doesn't believe the U.S. central bank will cut rates anytime in the near term, since the housing market remains strong at the moment.

"Even a small dip in mortgage rates was enough to provide that pop in mortgage application demand last week, and a fall in long rates spurs mortgage demand and keeps upward pressure on housing prices. I think that's why they, in theory, want to hold [rates] higher for longer," he said.

Target, JD.com, Advance Auto Parts and TJX are slated to report earnings Wednesday. Traders will also watch out for October's reading on the producer price index, a measure of wholesale prices.

— CNBC's Chelsey Cox contributed reporting.

Japan's economy shrinks much faster than expected

Japan's economy shrank in the July-September period for the first time in four quarters, provisional government data showed Wednesday, amid slowing global demand and rising domestic inflation.

Provisional gross domestic product fell 2.1% in the third quarter compared to a year ago, while also recording a 0.5% decline from the previous quarter.

Economist surveyed by Reuters had expected the world's third-largest economy to post an annualized 0.6% decline and a quarter-on-quarter 0.1% contraction in the July-September quarter.

Read the full story here.

— Clement Tan

House of Representatives passes bill to avert government shutdown

The House passed a funding measure late Tuesday, sending the bill to the Senate to stave off of a government shutdown.

The bill is a "laddered" continuing resolution. That means it will fund some parts of the government until Jan. 19 and others until Feb. 2. From here, the bill goes to the Senate, which is expected to pass the bill and send it to President Joe Biden for signing.

Lawmakers voted 336 in favor of the bill, with 95 against it.

Without this funding measure in place, the federal government is set to shut down at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday.

Read more about the continuing resolution and its details here.

-Darla Mercado, Chelsey Cox

Investor's may be 'overreacting' to Tuesday's soft inflation numbers, says JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon

Tuesday's muted inflation numbers instilled fresh optimism into the stock market, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon believes that investors may be getting ahead of themselves.

"Personally, I think people are overreacting to short-term numbers — and they should stop doing that ," he told Bloomberg. "I think inflation is probably a little stickier than that [data] shows."

Dimon added that while the Federal Reserve is pausing its rate-hiking cycle for now, that doesn't necessarily mean that there won't be any more hikes in the future.

"But I still think you should prepare that they might have to do a little more...just as a risk management tool. And I'm afraid inflation may not go away that quickly," he said.

— Lisa Kailai Han

