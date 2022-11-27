Stock Futures Slip After a Winning Holiday Week

Stock futures fell Sunday evening after Wall Street notched gains during the Thanksgiving holiday-shortened week.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 93 points, or 0.27%. S&P 500 futures were 0.38% lower and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.44%.

The moves come after all three major indices ended last week higher, even with the shortened trading time due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dow rose 1.78%, and the S&P 500 increased 1.53% during the short week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is lagging the other two indexes but is still up 0.72% in the same timeframe.

Stocks were lifted during the week by comments from Federal Reserve officials signaling that the central bank would step down its aggressive rate hike path as inflation cools. Minutes from the Fed's November meeting confirmed the likely shift in policy.

"A substantial majority of participants judged that a slowing in the pace of increase would likely soon be appropriate," the minutes stated.

In the last week of November, investors will be watching more earnings reports and a slew of economic releases that will give further information on the state of the consumer and the U.S. economy. Intuit, Salesforce and Five Below are scheduled to report earnings. Personal consumption data and the labor report for November will also be released this week.

—Carmen Reinicke, Tanaya Macheel

Earnings on deck for final week of November

Here are the companies that are scheduled to report quarterly earnings this week.

Monday - Azek

Tuesday - Hewlett Packard Enterprise, NetApp, CrowdStrike, Intuit

Wednesday - Salesforce, Box, Petco, Pure Storage, Splunk, Five Below, Hormel, Snowflake, Octa, Royal Bank of Canada, PVH, Victoria's Secret, Synopsis, La-Z-Boy

Thursday - Kroger, Zscaler, ChargePoint, Dollar General, Ulta Beauty, Ambarella, Lands' End, Ambarella, Designer Brands, American Outdoor Brands, Asana, Marvell Tech, Big Lots, Toronto Dominion, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank, Zumiez

Friday - Cracker Barrel



—Carmen Reinicke

—Carmen Reinicke