Dow Climbs 100 Points to Start the Week as Market's Relief Rally Pushes Higher

Stocks rose on Monday as Wall Street looks ahead to key inflation data to be released this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 128 points, or 0.4%. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.6%

The moves came after a winning week for U.S. stocks, as all three major averages snapped a three-week losing streak. The Dow added 2.6% on the week, while the S&P 500 gained 3.7%. The Nasdaq Composite was 4.1% higher.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Stocks have been volatile ahead of the September meeting of the Federal Reserve, where the central bank is expected to deliver its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike in an effort to combat high inflation.

Wall Street investors had been looking for signs that the size of future rate hikes might be smaller as inflation cools off, Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week reiterated that he is "strongly committed" to bringing down inflation.

The European Central Bank announced its own large rate hike last week, which has helped cool the U.S. dollar's recent rise.

"We see the relief in equity prices and the recent broad Dollar correction continue into the week, as markets eye short-term peak central bank hawkishness and positioning is relatively defensive," Citi strategist Ebrahim Rahbari said in a note to clients.

This week, investors are looking ahead to the August consumer price index report, scheduled to be released Tuesday. The report is one of the last pieces of data on inflation the Fed will see ahead of its September meeting. Retail sales and industrial production reports will be released Thursday.

Stocks open higher

The three major averages rose at the open, with the Dow gaining about 120 points, or 0.4%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed about 0.6% each.

— Jesse Pound

Ukraine takes back territory from Russia

A counterattack by Ukraine in recent days has put the Russia military on its heels and allowed the Ukrainian army to reclaim key territory in the eastern part of the country.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said Sunday that it has retaken many villages and towns around Kharkiv, the nation's second largest city. The move appears to have put some Russian forces in retreat.

"In the face of Ukrainian advances, Russia has likely ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the entirety of occupied Kharkiv Oblast west of the Oskil River," the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence said on Twitter. "Ukraine has recaptured territory at least twice the size of Greater London."

To be sure, the Institute for the Study of War said that the current offensive would not be enough to end the war.

— Jesse Pound, Holly Ellyat

Dollar weakness can help stocks bounce, Siegel says

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel said on "Squawk Box" that he thinks the stock market could see some upside surprises from here, and one of the main reasons for that is weakening U.S. dollar.

The greenback has slipped over the past week, especially against the euro, as the European Central Bank announced a large rate hike and signaled that more hawkishness is ahead.

"The ECB being more aggressive means the dollar can go down. It really it has gone down. That's very, very important in terms of the foreign earnings," Siegel said.

— Jesse Pound

Inflation has peaked, says JPMorgan

JPMorgan pointed to falling gas prices as indication that inflation will slow in coming months. "In terms of inflation outlook, we expect a further confirmation of a peak, and a move lower, as US gasoline prices are down 20% from highs, and Brent has stalled below $100," the firm said Monday in a note to clients.

Energy prices have been a key driver of inflation after Russia's invasion sent global energy prices surging.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline hit a record above $5 in June. But since then, a retreat in oil prices has brought down prices at the pump. The national average stood at $3.716 on Monday, according to AAA.

"[F]alling commodity prices might be welcomed, as they work to reduce one of key headwinds, the inflationary pressure," the firm added.

— Pippa Stevens

Weakening earnings will likely weigh on stocks, Adam Parker says

Corporate earnings estimates are still too high, and that presents more downside risk for stocks, according to TriVariate Research founder Adam Parker.

The second quarter earnings season was a mixed bag for Wall Street, with notable weakness in parts of the retail and tech sectors even as overall numbers largely held up. However, that bright side may soon disappear, Parker said.

"The key things to watch will be any signs of margin erosion or inventory builds in the October earnings season. Our suspicion is that a combination of estimate reductions and a hawkish Fed will make for choppy and a potentially lower equity market over the coming weeks," Parker wrote in a note to clients on Sunday.

Parker's base case for downside risk is around 3,700 on the S&P 500, which would be about a 7% decline from here.

— Jesse Pound

Disney shares higher in premarket trading

Activist investor and Third Point hedge fund manager Dan Loeb indicated in a tweet that he's going to no longer push Disney to spin off ESPN.

We have a better understanding of @espn's potential as a standalone business and another vertical for $DIS to reach a global audience to generate ad and subscriber revenues. We look forward to seeing Mr. Pitaro execute on the growth contd. https://t.co/Gobvf8KS2w — Daniel S. Loeb (@DanielSLoeb1) September 11, 2022

Loeb's reversal comes after he took about a $1 billion stake in Disney in the second quarter. Disney's shares have rallied about 16% the last three months. Disney CEO Bob Chapek told journalists at this weekend's D23 Expo that he has big plans for ESPN.

The shares were up another 0.7% in premarket trading Monday.

—Jeff Cox

Biden administration to broaden curbs on U.S. semiconductor exports to China, report says

The White House has plans to expand curbs on U.S. shipments to China of chips used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, Reuters reported citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the Commerce Department aims to publish regulations based on ruled communicated to KLA, Lam Research and Applied Materials. Shares of the three chipmakers dipped in the premarket.

A Commerce Department spokesperson declined Reuters' request to comment on specific regulations, but note that it is "taking a comprehensive approach to implement additional actions...to protect U.S. national security and foreign policy interests."

The White House, Applied Materials, KLA and Lam did not immediately respond to CNBC's comment requests.

—Fred Imbert

It's time to buy Carvana, Piper Sandler says

Piper Sandler upgraded struggling Carvana shares to overweight from neutral, saying the stock is too cheap for investors to ignore.

"We know that rising interest rates are a risk, and we know that bankruptcy is a real possibility. But CVNA is now 1/10th as valuable as it was 12 months ago, and after running a detailed sensitivity analysis, we think many realistic scenarios suggest that CVNA is grossly undervalued," analyst Alexander Potter said in a note.

Carvana shares popped 7% in the premarket.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read the full story here.

—Sarah Min, Fred Imbert

Euro climbs to 3-week high against the U.S. dollar

The euro jumped to a three-week high against the U.S. dollar early on Monday after hawkish messaging from the European Central Bank on monetary policy tightening.

The common currency was up 1.3% against the greenback shortly after 9 a.m. London time, changing hands for around $1.017.

Sterling also advanced, and was last seen trading up 0.8% against the dollar at $1.168.

The weaker dollar may have been helping U.S. futures on Monday as the greenback's march to the highest in decades vs. a basket of currencies recently has weighed on share prices. A strong dollar erodes the value of revenue for U.S. multinationals.

- Elliot Smith

European markets rise

European stocks advanced on Monday, following a positive trend set at the end of last week and overnight in Asia-Pacific markets.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.9% in early trade, with retail stocks adding 2.7% to lead gains as almost all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory. Health care stocks fell 0.3%.

European stocks took heart last week from the hawkish tone struck by the European Central Bank on monetary policy. Policymakers opted for a record hike to interest rates as they try to rein in record high inflation in the 19-member euro zone. The momentum for stocks and the euro continued on Monday.

- Elliot Smith

Traders see 90% chance of another 75-basis-point Fed hike in September: FedWatch

The probability of the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking interest rates by another 75 basis points at its September meeting moved to 90%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tracker of fed funds futures bets.

That's up from last week's 82% probability for a three-quarter point hike.

The chance for a 50-basis-point hike now stands at 10%, FedWatch showed.

–Jihye Lee

CNBC Pro: Sterling has been tanking versus the dollar. Here’s how low it could go, according to the pros

The British pound has slid against the U.S. dollar over the past year, hitting a 37-year low against the greenback last week — and it could weaken even further, according to analysts.

DZ Bank's Sonja Marten warned that GBP/USD is a currency pair that tends toward large swings, and gave a pretty bearish forecast.

Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Zavier Ong

U.S. to broaden curbs on chip and tool exports to China, Reuters reports

The U.S. Department of Commerce plans to publish new regulations related to restricting exports of chipmaking equipment to Chinese factories that produce advanced semiconductors, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The rules will be based on letters sent to KLA, Lam Research and Applied Materials earlier this year, when they were informed that government-issued licenses would be needed to sell such equipment to buyers that make chips with sub-14 nanometer processes.

The new regulations would likely include additional actions against China, sources told Reuters, adding they could be changed and published later than expected.

—Jihye Lee

CNBC Pro: Goldman reveals the 'sweet spot' for its favorite oil stocks — and gives one 35% upside

As fears over the global energy supply came back into focus last week, Goldman highlighted six oil and gas themes which it said looked attractive into the year end.

The investment bank sees total returns of 15% for large-cap stocks under its oil and gas coverage and names six themes to watch into the year end.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

Oil prices slip after volatile week

Oil prices were lower Sunday after energy markets whiplashed last week. Prices have been weighed down by rising interest rates and the potential curbed demand due to Covid lockdowns in China.

West Texas Intermediate fell 0.29% to $86.54 a barrel. Brent crude dipped 0.17% to $$92.68 a barrel.

Last week, oil prices rose slightly when Russia's Vladimir Putin threatened to halt oil and gas exports to Europe if price caps are imposed. In addition, a small cut to OPEC+ oil output plans also supported prices.

Still, oil prices fell on the week.

—Carmen Reinicke

Stock futures are higher ahead of inflation report Tuesday

Stock futures rose Sunday night as Wall Street looked to continue last week's rally ahead of a key inflation report set to be released Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 91 points, or 0.29%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.32% and 0.41%, respectively.

—Carmen Reinicke