Stock futures rise as Dow closes out its best month of 2024: Live updates

Stock futures advanced Friday morning ahead of a shortened trading day that will cap a strong month for equities.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 162 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures each rose 0.3%.

Some of the upward momentum came from chip stocks, which popped after Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration was considering additional barriers on the sale of semiconductor equipment to China that weren't as strong as previously expected. Applied Materials, Lam Research and KLA rallied more than 2% each, while Nvidia jumped more than 1%.The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) added nearly 1% in premarket trading.

Those moves come as traders look to the end of a winning week and month. November trading largely centered on the postelection rally seen on the back of President-elect Donald Trump's victory.

The Dow has added 1% week to date, bringing its gain for November above 7%. That's the best month for the Dow since November 2023. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have advanced 0,5% and 0.4%, respectively, on the week. Both are slated to end 2024's penultimate month higher by more than 5%.

The small cap-focused Russell 2000 outperformed in November as investors saw the group benefiting from Trump's potential tax cuts. The Russell 2000 has surged about 10.5% since November began.

The stock market was dark on Thursday and closes at 1 p.m. ET on Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. There are no economic data releases or corporate earnings reports of note expected on Friday. Trading is expected to be light.

The U.S. is mulling new restrictions on the sale of AI memory chips to China, according to a Bloomberg report that cited sources familiar with the matter. However, Bloomberg reported that the barriers under consideration wouldn't be as strict as some previously expected proposals.

According to the report, the restrictions could come as soon as next week and impact Micron Technology, along with some Taiwan-based companies and supplier to Hauwei Technologies.

Micron shares were flat, while AI chipmaker Nvidia added 1.5% before the bell. Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding added more than 1%, while U.S.-based Lam Research, KLA Corp and Applied Materials gained at least 2% each.

— Samantha Subin