Stock Futures Rise After Dow Slides Five Straight Days on Bank Rout: Live Updates

U.S. stock futures rose on Monday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a fifth day of losses. Traders also looked ahead to a key inflation report due Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 79 points, or 0.25%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.20% and 0.21%, respectively.

Bank stocks rebounded somewhat after getting pummeled during Monday's trading session. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) rose more than 2% in extended trading. Shares of First Republic Bank popped 14% in extended trading, after closing down nearly 62% on Monday. KeyCorp shares added about 12% in a relief bounce following a 27% decline in regular trading.

Elsewhere, GitLab shares tumbled 32% in after-hours trading after the open source software firm issued weaker-than-expected first quarter and full-year revenue guidance.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell after a plan to backstop depositors in Silicon Valley Bank failed to buoy bank stocks, as well as the S&P 500. The Dow lost 90.50 points, or 0.28%, while the broad-market index lost 0.15%.

On the other hand, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite bucked the trend, rising 0.45%, as some investors bet the collapse at Silicon Valley Bank could mean a pause in future interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

"What we've seen in the last week, is the first shot across the bow in terms of the effect of tightening," Evercore ISI's Julian Emanuel said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money."

"We are going to have a recession … we do think it's likely to be mild, and so therefore what we're thinking is you're going to get a retest of those October lows, but eventually get that buying opportunity that we've been waiting for for almost two years now. That will launch the next bull market phase," Emanuel said.

Investors are hotly anticipating the latest inflation data. Due out Tuesday before the bell, the February consumer price index is expected to show a rise of 0.4% last month, according to consensus estimates from Dow Jones. That's down from a 0.5% increase the prior month.

Finding opportunity in bank stocks

The selloff in bank stocks is creating some opportunities for investors looking to scoop up shares, according to investor Bonawyn Eison.

Despite the pullback in banking shares Monday, the CNBC contributor called Fifth Third and KeyBank, owned by KeyCorp, some of his top picks and names he views as "operationally intact."

"Fifth third is kind of like a super regional," he told CNBC "Fast Money" on Monday. "None of them have the risk of contagion — I mean, this is overblown, but I don't think from an operational standpoint, it has that risk."

Gitlab shares tumble after softer-than-expected guidance

Gitlab shares plunged 31% after the open source software firm issued a softer-than-expected outlook. It posted fiscal-year 2024 revenue guidance of $529 million to $533 million in 2023, lower than expectations of $586.4 million, according to Refinitiv.

Otherwise, the firm reported a beat on the top and bottom lines in its fourth quarter results, per Refinitiv.

Bitcoin has a 'bit more' room to run, says this technical analyst

Even with its roughly 15% rally on Monday, Bitcoin has more room to run, according to Carter Worth of Worth Charting.

"There's a bit more upside," the technical analyst told CNBC "Fast Money" on Monday, noting that he sees Bitcoin going to, or slightly above the $28,000 level.

"Downtrend line's clear, you can see it there, we moved above it, we checked back to it, and we ricocheted, so a little bit more but not a lot more," he said.

Bitcoin on Monday topped the $24,000 level, last trading 14.7% higher at $24,191.75.

February CPI data on deck for Tuesday

Investors will be closely watching the February consumer price index that's due out Tuesday. Economists polled by Dow Jones are expecting a rise of 0.4% last month. That's down from a 0.5% increase the prior month.

First Republic Bank shares rebound after hours

First Republic Bank shares jumped roughly 17% in extended trading Monday, after closing down 61.8% amid broader concerns of contagion in bank stocks following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Other bank stocks rebounded as well. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF rose 1.1% in extended trading. KeyCorp shares added 5.8%.

Stock futures open higher

