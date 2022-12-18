Stock Futures Are Flat After Major Averages Post Consecutive Weekly Losses

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Sunday after the major averages posted their second straight week of losses for the first time since September. Investors also struggled to shake off recession fears.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded flat, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.05% and 0.07%, respectively.

The overnight moves followed another down week for stocks after the Federal Reserve delivered a 50 basis point short-term interest rate hike and signaled higher-for-longer rates. Recession fears mounted as the central bank upped its forecast for future hikes above previous expectations, saying that it now expects to hike rates to 5.1%.

On Friday, the Dow fell 281.76 points, or 0.85%. The 30-stock index shed 1.66% for the week, bringing its monthly losses to 4.83%. The S&P 500 dropped 1.11% and tumbled 2.08% for the week, upping its monthly declines to 5.58%. The Nasdaq Composite slumped 0.97% on Friday and 2.72% for the week. It's down 6.65% this month.

"Monetary policy has quickly gotten restrictive now that the Fed has raised rates by 400 basis points in 9 months," wrote Ed Moya, senior market strategist at Oanda in a note to a client Friday. "Recession risks will only grow now that [Fed chair Jerome Powell] has signaled that we should expect 'ongoing increases.'"

Earnings season continues this week with reports from Nike and FedEx on Tuesday. The National Association of Home Builders survey, which gauges monthly sentiment, is due out Monday.

Expect continued 'tug-of-war' between Fed and economic data in 2023, says B. Riley Wealth's Hogan

Don't be surprised if the market volatility experienced in 2022 continues into the new year, according to Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Financial.

"The market has been in a tug-of-war between better-than-feared economic data juxtaposed with concerns about the potential for the Fed to over-tighten monetary policy and push the economy into a recession," he wrote in a note to clients Friday. "That tug-of-war will likely continue in the first quarter of 2023 unless and until the Fed gets to their terminal fed funds rate.

Investors should expect a "bumpy ride" within the first few months of the year as the central bank grinds toward its terminal fed funds rate.

"Weaker economic trends will likely form heading into 2023 as the Fed battles inflation, but a mild recession may help set stocks up for a better second half of the year," he said.

Given this backdrop, Hogan recommends a "barbell" investing approach, with a focus on energy, staples and healthcare. On the other end, investors should look for well-priced growth companies that have undergone a price-to-earnings multiple contraction. These companies should offer balance sheet liquidity and strong free cash flows, with leadership roles in their sectors.

— Samantha Subin

Where the major averages stand

Here's where the major averages stand heading into one of the final trading weeks of 2022

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

Down 4.83% for December

10.91% off its record high

Down 9.41% for the year

S&P 500

Down 5.58% this month

Sits 20.05% off its record highs

Down 19.17% for 2022

Nasdaq Composite:

Down 6.65% this month

32.68% off its highs

Down 31.57% for the year

— Samantha Subin, Chris Hayes

Stock futures open slightly lower

Stock futures opened slightly lower to start the week.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.04% and 0.05%, respectively.

— Samantha Subin