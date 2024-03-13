Stock futures inch higher as Wall Street awaits another inflation report: Live updates

U.S. stock futures inched higher on Wednesday night as traders looked ahead to another inflation reading.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 20 points, or less than 0.1%, as did S&P 500 futures. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%.

In after-hours action, trading platform Robinhood popped 8% after the company reported a 16% increase in assets under custody in February from the prior month. Troubled electric vehicle startup Fisker tumbled 46% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the company has hired restructuring advisors to prepare for a potential bankruptcy filing.

These moves come after the major stock indexes ended Wednesday's session with mixed activity.

A sharp decline in the technology sector — particularly as Nvidia dropped 1.1% — pulled the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite lower, with the two benchmarks slipping 0.19% and 0.54%, respectively. The 30-stock Dow, on the other hand, added 0.10%.

Investors are watching out for February's producer price index, due Thursday morning before the bell. The metric is a measurement of wholesale inflation. Economists polled by Dow Jones anticipate that headline PPI grew by 0.3% in February, or 0.2% when excluding food and energy prices.

The PPI report is the last major piece of economic data to be released prior to the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting, set for March 19-20.

The bigger market theme right now is the sell-off in the technology sector, according to Jay Woods, the chief global strategist of Freedom Capital Markets. Just two stocks in the Magnificent Seven cohort ended Wednesday higher — Alphabet and Amazon. At the same time, seven of the 11 S&P sectors ended the day on a positive note, with energy and materials leading the way.

"The market has been able to withstand the lack of technology leadership and has broadened out. The Magnificent Seven story is over, thankfully," said Woods.

The strategist noted Apple and Tesla have continued to fall amid weakened sales in the China market and a lack of artificial intelligence-adjacent incentives. Meanwhile, the House's recently passed bill — which could lead to a TikTok ban — may have larger ramifications both within the broader tech sector and in Chinese-linked equities.

On Thursday, investors will also be watching for the weekly jobless claims report and retail sales. Both data releases are due before the opening bell.

House's proposed bill to divest or ban TikTok could have broader stock market ramifications, strategist says

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed a bill that gave Chinese company ByteDance roughly six months to sell TikTok before it was banned from U.S. app stores.

The bill now moves to the Senate. In the event that the bill passes through Congress, it could have major ramifications on the broader technology sector, according to Jay Woods, the chief global strategist of Freedom Capital Markets.

"If you want ByteDance to divest and sell TikTok, well, who's big enough to buy? It's probably one of the mega-cap names — it's the Alphabets, the Metas, maybe Microsoft. We have seen so many regulatory hurdles with smaller deals," he said, citing the blocked JetBlue and Spirit Airlines merger.

Besides the political posturing, this bill could also make an impact on stocks with Chinese exposure, which includes names like Apple and Tesla. Shares of the two Magnificent 7 members have already slipped in recent weeks, as sales in the China market have weakened.

"If China is going to retaliate — they probably won't go after some of the consumer staples with a lot of exposure there, but it could happen," he added.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Stock futures open marginally higher

U.S. stock futures opened fractionally higher on Wednesday evening.

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both inched less than 0.1% higher.

— Lisa Kailai Han