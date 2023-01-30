Stock Futures Inch Higher as S&P 500 Heads for Best January Since 2019

Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading as the S&P 500 looks to cap off its best January since 2019.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 added 0.26%, while futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched 0.15%, or 49 points, higher. Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.28%.

The overnight moves followed a pause in what's been a stellar January for stocks

Where the major averages stand ahead of January's last trading day

Stocks have so far posted a strong start to the year after the worst year for stocks since 2008. This is where all the major averages stand ahead of the final trading day of January.

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

Up 1.72% for the month and year

On pace for third positive month in four

S&P 500:

Up 4.64% this month

On track for best January since 2019

Headed for third positive month in four

Nasdaq Composite:

Up 8.86% in January

On pace for best monthly performance since July

— Samantha Subin, Chris Hayes

Stocks have rallied to start the year after a brutal 2022 — and the worst year for stocks since 2008. As of Monday's close, the S&P and Dow are up 4.64% and 1.72% in January, respectively, and headed for their third positive month in four. The Nasdaq Composite has risen 8.86% this month, putting it on pace for its best monthly performance since July.

"The reason I've been optimistic on equities to start the year is because revisions are mostly behind us, people got too negative …," Trivariate Research's Adam Parker told CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime"

There are two ways to beat the market this year, says Trivariate Research's Parker

The economy will slow down this year — but there are two ways for investors to gain earnings in the market, according to Adam Parker, Trivariate Research's founder and CEO.

"I think there are two ways to beat the market this year," Parker said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."

"There are cyclicals that are so cheap, they can improve their balance sheets in this eroding backdrop," such as pharmaceuticals, metals, consumer finance and energy stocks, said Parker. "Or, I have to get stuff that can earn gross profits well through this eroding economy."

"It's too early to make a big bet, but there are a lot of software companies that are doing interesting things with the cloud, that are going to grow their gross profits," he added.

The market has rallied since the beginning of the year thanks to optimism on falling inflation and the prospect of slower interest rate hikes by the Fed. However, Parker added that he cautions investors from veering too bearish or bullish on the economy this year, saying that both extremes have their drawbacks.

"I'm not wildly bullish or bearish, but I think people got too negative," he said. "... I don't want to get too negative and, you know, get locked in this bear den."

— Hakyung Kim

A solid January could be a good sign for the market, and potentially foreshadow a continued uptick in the months that follow. Of the five instances in which the S&P gained more than 5% in January after a negative year, the benchmark index rose 30% for the year on average, said Carson Group's Ryan Detrick in a tweet.

However, a busy week of earnings, with reports from the likes of McDonald's, Meta Platforms and Amazon, could put this recent rally in jeopardy. Investors are watching closely for comments on how some of the largest companies are faring amid high inflation and fears of slowing consumer spending.

Attention also turns to the latest interest rate decision due out of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting kicking off Tuesday. Traders widely expect a 25 basis point increase, but will monitor commentary for clues into how much further the Fed intends to hike, or when it plans to cut rates.

Companies reporting earnings Tuesday include McDonald's, Caterpillar, General Motors, Pfizer and Advanced Micro Devices.

NXP Semiconductors, Whirlpool among stocks moving after the bell

These are some of the stocks moving the most in overnight trading:

NXP Semiconductors — NXP Semiconductors' stock dropped more than 3% after its revenue outlook for the first quarter fell short of analysts' expectations, according to FactSet.

Whirlpool — Whirlpool shares gained more than 1.9% in extended trading after the appliance maker shared strong guidance for the year. Fourth-quarter revenue came slightly behind analyst expectations.

Read the full list of stocks moving after the bell here.

— Samantha Subin

Ed Yardeni takes an optimistic view on the global economy, says to 'look beyond' U.S.

Ed Yardeni is more bullish on the economy this year — telling investors and analysts to take a comprehensive look at the global economy.

"I think we have to look beyond the US, for starters, and see that there's more and more evidence that the global economy is better than people had feared last fall. Europe looks like it's not going to have a recession, and we see China coming out of its Covid funk," Yardeni said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."

"Meanwhile, when we come back to the U.S., there's still a big debate about a soft versus hard landing."

Yardeni added that he anticipates a soft landing due to falling bond yields and the inverted yield curve.

The closely followed strategist also noted that while he believes the economy will grow at a slow pace this year, the worst has passed. According to Yardeni, the economy has already experienced a "rolling recession" in the past year, with different industries and sectors having experienced slumps during different times.

Taking into account that the economy will experience a soft landing, Yardeni said the Fed will not maintain interest rates at the high 5% range for a long time, downplaying fears of an economic downturn resulting from a high federal funds rate.

"I think inflation is turning out to be very transitory," he said. "I'm an optimist on inflation."

— Hakyung Kim

Stocks open slightly higher

Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading Monday.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 added 0.19%, while futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched 0.07%, or 25 points, higher. Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.19%.

— Samantha Subin