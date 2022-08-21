Stock Futures Fall as Wall Street Looks Ahead to Jackson Hole

U.S. stock futures fell on Sunday night following a halt in the summer rally last week, as fears of aggressive interest rate hikes returned to Wall Street.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slid by 93 points, or 0.28%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.35% and 0.53%, respectively.

On Friday, the S&P 500 closed down 1.29%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 292 points, or 0.86%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.01%.

Those moves come ahead of what could be a volatile week of trading on Wall Street. Investors are anticipating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's latest comments on inflation at the central bank's annual Jackson Hole economic symposium.

"We've written a couple of times recently about wait and see trading ahead of key events/releases... and how that can set the stage for greater volatility around the events themselves, and we may see a bit of that play out next week as investors await the symposium," read a Friday note from Susquehanna's Christopher Jacobson.

On the earnings front, traders are expecting Palo Alto Networks and Zoom Video to report results Monday after the bell.

Earnings season wrapping up

Investors are wrapping up earnings season with just a couple dozen companies in the S&P 500 yet to go. Of the 95% of companies in the broader market index that have reported earnings, roughly 75% have beat expectations, according to FactSet.

— Sarah Min

What to expect from Powell’s Jackson Hole speech

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to speak at the central bank's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming this week, and shed some light on the pace of future interest rate hikes.

Powell may advance hawkish comments from Fed officials who recently underscored their commitment to fighting inflation, even as investors enjoyed a summer rally partly on expectations of a less aggressive Fed.

Still, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in an interview last week with the Wall Street Journal that he is considering another 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike at the September meeting.

— Sarah Min

Futures open lower

— Sarah Min