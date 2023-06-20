Stock Futures Are Little Changed Tuesday Night as Market Rally Falters: Live Updates

U.S. stock futures were near flat on Tuesday evening as investors took a breather from last week's market rally.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 21 points, or 0.06%. S&P 500 futures inched down by 0.06% and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.03%.

Shares of FedEx fell about 3% in extended trading after the shipping giant posted weaker-than-expected revenue for its most recent quarter.

Earlier on Tuesday, stocks closed lower for the second trading day in a row. The Dow fell 245.25 points, or 0.72%. The S&P 500 slid 0.47%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.16%.

Stocks are overbought and in need of a catalyst, according to Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial. Indeed, last week the S&P 500 hit its highest level since April 2022 and posted its fifth consecutive positive week.

"With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq marching higher and breaking through key resistance levels, and underpinned by stronger volume and broader participation, markets reached short-term overbought levels on Friday," she said by email Tuesday. "'Triple witching' options expiration on Friday added to volatility, but the sell-off on Friday wasn't overly dramatic, leaving markets to digest their gains, and wait for another powerful catalyst."

Homebuilding stocks bucked the downtrend on Tuesday after the latest data on housing starts and building permits came in stronger than expected. The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) added 1%.

Elsewhere, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to testify before the House Financial Services Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET.

At the conclusion of the central bank's meeting last week, policymakers indicated there could be two more quarter-percentage point moves on the horizon this year.

"Powell seemed to meander between the need to restore price stability, but also suggesting that the Fed could wait to see how the economy responds to the unfolding of the 500 basis points working their way into the broader economy," Krosby said.

With sentiment upbeat and markets "overbought," "Powell could provide a modicum of support to the market's advance, but if he suggests that he's in the hawkish camp, markets may need to continue to unwind gains until a more viable catalyst emerges," Krosby added.

As far as quarterly results, Winnebago will report earnings before the bell, and KB Home will report after the close.

Prospect of two more Fed rate hikes bodes well for depositors, Stephens says

The Federal Reserve indicated that it has two more rate hikes this year – and that's great news for savers at online banks, according to Stephens.

"Following last week's Fed commentary, which had a pause for this month but set up for another two rate increases this year, we expect online bank rates will continue to climb through the year," wrote analyst Vincent Caintic.

Most recently, Capital One boosted the annual percentage yield on its high-yield savings account to 4.10%, an increase of 10 basis points from the prior week, Caintic found. Synchrony Financial raised the yield on its one-year CD by 5 basis points from the previous week, bringing it to 4.8%.

Bread Financial remains the standout in Stephens' field of coverage, with an APY of 5.25% on its 12-month CD and 4.75% on its savings account.

—Darla Mercado, Michael Bloom

FedEx falls in extended trading following quarterly results

Shares of FedEx dipped 3% after hours, following a mixed financial report for its most recent quarter that included weaker-than-expected revenue but better-than-expected earnings, and echoing trends from recent quarters like weakening demand and benefits from cost cuts.

The shipping company posted earnings of $4.94 per share for the fourth quarter on revenues of $21.93 billion. Analysts had expected $4.89 per share on revenues of $22.67 billion, according to Refinitiv.

FedEx posted its sixth consecutive decline in Ground volumes, a 7% slump in volumes in its Express unit and a 3% drop year-over-year in its pricing — all of which led to its revenue miss.

Earnings projections for the full year are between $16.50 and $18.50. The midpoint of $17.50 is well below consensus.

— Tanaya Macheel, Robert Hum

Stock futures open near flat

Stock futures were little changed to begin trading on Tuesday night.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 17 points, or 0.05%. S&P 500 futures inched down by 0.05% and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.03%.

— Tanaya Macheel