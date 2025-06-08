Stock futures are little changed with trade talks, inflation data on deck in week ahead: Live updates

U.S. equity futures were mostly flat on Sunday evening with the S&P 500 trading near a record high and a busy week of potential market-moving news ahead.

S&P 500 futures dipped about 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures drifted lower by 0.2%, while futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down 45 points, or 0.1%.

The move in futures comes after all three of the major indexes notched their second-straight winning week. The S&P 500 closed above the 6,000 level for the first time since Feb. 21, and is now less than 3% away from its record closing high.

Chris Verrone, chief market strategist Strategas, said Friday on "Closing Bell" the rally shows that concerns about tariffs and the U.S. economy are easing among many traders and investors.

"The message of the market is still one that is largely pretty constructive here," Verrone said, mentioning S&P 500 hitting a three-month high.

"Maybe most importantly, cyclicals continue to hum along. I know the data on balance has been softer, but the market's saying ignore it. Cyclicals making new highs versus defensives says, 'Hey, the economy's largely OK here,' " he added.

The coming week will bring plenty of opportunities to either reinforce or undermine the market's confidence.

On Monday, officials from the U.S. and China are expected to hold trade talks in London, President Donald Trump announced Friday.

In the U.S., Apple's 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off on Monday. The tech giant's stock has been an area of weakness this year, sinking more than 18%.

Inflation data is expected to be a key topic later in the week. The latest consumer price index is due out on Wednesday, followed by the producer price index on Friday. Traders will be looking for clues as to how the current tariff rates are flowing through the economy.

A new consumer sentiment reading from the University of Michigan — which includes data around inflation expectations — is due out on Friday.

S&P 500 membership stays the same in June update

S&P Dow Jones Indices did not announce any changes to the S&P 500 lineup on Friday, which was rebalance announcement date for the second quarter.

Robinhood was widely speculated as a leading candidate for inclusion, and the stock rose 13% last week. Shares retreated in extended trading Friday.

S&P Dow Jones Indices had already made an intra-quarter change by adding Coinbase to the S&P 500 in May, replacing Discover Financial Services.

Apple enters WWDC in slump

Apple's developers conference this week is an opportunity for one of the market's biggest stocks to find its footing again.

Shares of the iPhone maker are down more than 18% year to date and have not enjoyed the same bounce-back from the early April tariff sell-off as the broader market.

One issue for Apple is that it doesn't seem to be benefitting from the AI boom in the same way as its Big Tech brethren. Investors will be looking for information about AI features for Apple products and how the company is navigating the evolving tariff landscape.

CEO Tim Cook is slated to give a keynote address at 1 p.m. ET on Monday.

Stock futures open little changed

Futures were calm when trading resumed on Sunday evening, with the three main futures contracts drifting marginally higher.

Communication Services led the way in last week's rally

The communication services group was the top performing sector in the S&P 500 last week, gaining 3.19%. The sector's three-biggest stocks — Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Netflix — all finished higher on the week.

Meanwhile, consumer staples was the worst performing sector, sinking 1.57%.

Small caps were another bright spot, as the Russell 2000 gained 3.19% for its eighth positive week in 9.

