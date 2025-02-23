Stock futures rise on Sunday evening after losing week on Wall Street: Live updates

Stock market futures moved higher on Sunday evening as Wall Street looked to bounce back from a slide late last week.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 128 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures added more than 0.3%, while Nasdaq 100 futures were also up more than 0.3%.

The move follows the stock market's fall on Thursday and Friday to end the week in the red. The Dow finished down 2.51% for its worst weekly performance since October. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.66% and 2.51%, respectively, for the week.

The week ahead includes key readings on corporate earnings and the economy. Earnings reports from Home Depot and Lowe's on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, will give investors a better sense of how U.S. consumers are faring. Nvidia's earnings report on Wednesday evening could be even more impactful, as the artificial intelligence-linked chipmaker is still one of the biggest stocks by market cap.

This will be Nvidia's first earnings report since the emergence of the DeepSeek large language model from China that cast doubt on the sustainability of the AI trade.

"It's definitely one of the top things that the markets will be looking at [this] week. They really want to see whether the DeepSeek news ... is solid in terms of disrupting these types of companies' margins in the future," said Lale Akoner, global market analyst at eToro.

Then Friday will deliver the January reading of the personal consumption expenditures index, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation.

The slide for stocks last week came amid renewed concerns about economic growth in the U.S. However, the market indexes are all still within 4% of their record highs.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the move in the Nasdaq Composite last week.

— Jesse Pound, Christopher Hayes

Futures open little changed

Stock futures were up marginally at the 6 p.m. open in New York. Futures for the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow were all up less than 0.2%.

— Jesse Pound