Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street looks beyond losing session: Live updates

Stock futures are near flat Tuesday night as investors came off a losing session that marked the latest leg down in an August slump.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 2 points, trading near the flatline. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were also both little changed.

Tax preparer H&R Block and Mediterranean food chain Cava advanced more than 6% and 9%, respectively, after the bell on the back of stronger-than-expected quarterly reports.

The moves follow a losing session on Wall Street, with all three of the major indexes finishing more than 1% lower on Tuesday. With the losses, the Dow snapped a three-day winning streak. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 ended the session below its 50-day moving average, which could signal a downturn ahead.

Financial stocks including JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Bank of America slid after Fitch warned it may be forced to downgrade the credit ratings of dozens of banks. It comes as the latest challenges to the sector, following Moody's decision last week to downgrade the ratings of 10 banks while putting other institutions on a watchlist.

Regional bank shares also struggled following commentary around further capital regulation from Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) ended the session 3.3% lower.

Additionally, economic news out of China weighed on investor sentiment. Retail sales and industrial production both grew less than economists expected, according to data released Tuesday. The country's central bank also issued an interest rate cut.

Tuesday brought "a smattering of just not necessarily positive developments," said Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. "It's just the mosaic overall coming together to paint a pretty negative picture."

With just over half of August left, the three major indexes are on pace to see a losing month. The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 are on track to end 5% and 3.3% lower, respectively, while the Dow is slated to drop 1.7%.

Investors will watch Wednesday for economic data on housing, industrial production and capacity utilization. They will also watch for the latest batch of retail corporate earnings, with Target and TJX Companies expected to report before the bell.

Second-quarter profits for S&P 500 names are off about 5% from last year

Second-quarter earnings season is drawing to a close, and the picture is looking grim in the way of profits, says John Lynch, chief investment officer of Comerica Wealth Management.

Companies in the S&P 500 have posted a year-over-year decline of about 5% in earnings per share for the period ending June 30. It also marks the third consecutive quarterly decline for the index, Lynch wrote in a note late Tuesday. Sectors leading the profit slump for the quarter include energy, materials and health care.

Even with the slump, valuations have climbed. "When considering valuation, we believe the 'E' must substantiate the 'P' in the P/E ratio," Lynch added. "As it stands, we are still not convinced corporate profits can sustain a move above the 4,800-range the S&P 500 achieved early last year, particularly given the current level of interest rates."

— Darla Mercado

Warning signs are showing for a couple major market indexes

Tuesday's market losses seem to suggest selloff mode has resumed for August, but it was a notably bad day for certain major indexes.

For starters, both the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 ended the session below their respective 50-day moving averages. This was a first for the broad market index since March 28, as well as the first for the small-cap benchmark since May 31. A close below the 50-day moving average may herald the start of a downtrend for these two indexes.

Meanwhile, the Dow – which just snapped a three-day winning streak – suffered its worst day since July 6 and slid more than 1%. It's still above its 50-day moving average, however.

The Dow Transports, closely watched as a leading economic indicator, dropped 1.76% for its worst day since May 31, but still managed to close above its 50-day moving average.

— Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes, Gina Francolla

Stocks making headlines after the bell Tuesday

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading:

Cava — Shares of the Mediterranean restaurant chain advanced 8.1% after hours following a second-quarter earnings report that topped consensus estimates. The fast-casual chain posted $172.9 million in revenue, exceeding analysts' expectations of $163.2 million, according to FactSet. Earnings per share came to $0.21, while analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast a loss of $0.02.

Mercury Systems — The defense stock dropped 10.3% after missing Wall Street expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter. Mercury reported profit of 11 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $263.2 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet estimated 52 cents earned per share and revenue of $278.8 million for the quarter. The company's full-year guidance similarly missed FactSet consensus forecasts.

Stride — Shares popped 7.4% after the educational technology stock delivered a better-than-expected report in its fiscal fourth quarter. GAAP earnings per share of $1.01 topped the consensus estimate from analysts polled by FactSet by 14 cents, while revenue of $483.5 million also exceeded the forecast $460.7 million.

— Pia Singh

Stock futures are little changed

Futures tied to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 all traded around flat shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

— Alex Harring