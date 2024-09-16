Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street braces for retail sales data, Fed policy meeting: Live updates

Stock futures were flat Monday evening as Wall Street readied for key retail sales data and the start of the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting.

Intel pops 8% after company shares plans to create separate foundry business

Intel shares rallied more than 8% in overnight trading after the chipmaker said it will turn its foundry business into a separate entity as the company looks to turnaround its business.

CEO Pat Gelsinger said the move would enable Intel's foundry business to "evaluate independent sources of funding." The company is also considering spinning off the business, CNBC reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The Biden Administration also awarded Intel up to $3 billion in funding through the CHIPS Act on Monday.

Shares have plummeted more than 58% since the start of 2024.

— Samantha Subin, Rohan Goswami, Kif Leswing

Futures tied to the S&P 500 hovered near the flatline, along with futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.1%.

Wall Street is coming off a mixed trading session. The 30-stock Dow rose more than 228 points, or 0.55%, to close at a record high, while the S&P 500 added 0.13%. The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.52% as Apple and prominent chip stocks declined.

Investors on Tuesday will parse retail sales data for August for one final glimpse into the health of the U.S. consumer ahead of the Fed rate decision. Economists polled by Dow Jones are bracing for a 0.2% decline. Excluding autos, they see a 0.2% gain. The results could affect the rate cut outcome.

Wall Street is on standby for the Fed's long-anticipated rate cut, a move that could help boost earnings growth for companies following a backdrop of steep borrowing costs and high inflation. The Fed first embarked on its aggressive hiking campaign in March 2022.

While Wall Street expects a cut Wednesday, the market is divided on the size of the potential reduction. Traders are currently pricing in a 67% chance that the central bank eases rates by 50 basis points, according to CME Group's Fed Watch tool. That's up from a roughly 47% chance Friday.

"Market expectations are split between a 25 basis point and a 50 basis point rate cut, as the decision is complicated by conflicting signals of solid economic activity but a weakening labor market," said Principal Asset Management's Seema Shah. "Rarely have market expectations been so torn, so close to a FOMC meeting."

While a 50 basis point cut isn't out of the question, the chief global strategist thinks that the Fed should take a more cautious approach to cutting and ease rates by 25 basis points. She is forecasting additional 25 basis point cuts in November and December.

In other economic news, industrial production and manufacturing production data is due out for August, along with September's National Association of Home Builders Housing Market Index.

Stock futures open little changed

Stock futures opened little changed Monday evening.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 edged down 0.05%, while Nasdaq-100 futures hovered near the flatline. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 14 points.

— Samantha Subin