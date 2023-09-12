Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street awaits key consumer inflation data: Live updates

U.S. stock futures were little changed Tuesday night as investors looked toward the release of the consumer price index for more insights on inflation.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched lower by 6 points, or 0.02%. S&P 500 futures lost 0.02%, while Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up 0.04%.

The major averages all posted losses during Tuesday's main trading session. The Nasdaq Composite was particularly hard-hit, declining 1% as tech names came under pressure. The S&P 500 fell nearly 0.6%, while the Dow ticked down less than 0.1%. Apple slipped 1.7%, weighing on the indexes, while Oracle notched its worst day in more than 20 years on the back of disappointing revenue and soft guidance.

Wall Street's focus is now turning toward the August CPI report, due Wednesday morning. Economists are estimating a 3.6% year-over-year rise in inflation, according to Dow Jones. This would mark an increase from the prior month's reading of 3.2%. Core CPI, which omits food and energy costs due to volatility, is forecasted to have risen 4.3% in August, compared to a 4.7% gain in July.

Wall Street has mostly priced in a pause in rate hikes at the Fed's next meeting. Fed funds futures pricing data indicate a 93% probability of rates remaining the same as of Tuesday evening, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. A particular focus will be put on inflation in the services segment of the economy, according to Matt Stucky, senior portfolio manager at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company.

"The market's essentially pricing in an end to rate hikes from here on out. If there's a higher-than-expected number, it kind of reaffirms the narrative that wage inflation is driving structural inflation in the overall economy," Stucky said.

There is currently a notable gap between where the central bank is comfortable with wage growth and the current level of inflation in the labor markets, he said. "So those are all kind of pieces that the market is going to try and figure out tomorrow," Stucky added.

Correction: An earlier version misstated the day Adobe reports earnings.

Moderna shares gain more than 1%

Shares of Moderna rose 1.2% during afterhours trading Tuesday.

The gains came on the back of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation for all Americans ages six months and older receive updated Covid vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer.

Pfizer ticked up 0.2% Tuesday evening.

— Hakyung Kim

Divergence seen among mega-cap tech stocks

Not all the big tech companies are trading the same, according to Bespoke Investment.

Nvidia and Apple are both down more than 7% over the last week and are trading below their 50-day moving averages. Meanwhile, Alphabet, Amazon and Tesla are more higher than their 50-day moving averages by more than 4%, the firm noted.

— Hakyung Kim

Stock futures open flat

U.S. stock futures opened little-changed Tuesday evening.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 traded near the flatline.

Meanwhile, Nasdaq 100 futures rose less than 0.1%.

— Hakyung Kim