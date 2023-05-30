Stock Futures Are Little Changed as Traders Await Debt Ceiling Progress in Washington: Live Updates

Stock futures were flat on Tuesday evening as investors kept an eye on the federal debt ceiling debate in Washington ahead of the final trading day of May.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 31 points, or about 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were each little changed.

The move in futures comes after a muted day of trading on Tuesday that saw the Dow shed about 50 points while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3%.

Heading into the final trading day of May, the Nasdaq Composite is up nearly 6.5% for the month. The S&P 500, however, is up only about 0.9%, while the Dow has fallen 3.1%.

The outperformance of the tech-heavy Nasdaq is due in large part to the excitement around artificial intelligence, which briefly pushed Nvidia's market cap above $1 trillion on Thursday.

However, many investors and Wall Street strategists are worried that the market's strength has been too narrow.

"We're not seeing any signs of broad participation. We're not seeing signs of early cyclicals on top of A.I.," said Andrew Smith, chief investment strategist at Delos Capital Advisors in Dallas.

One factor that has weighed on the market in recent weeks is the fight over the debt ceiling. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced a deal over the weekend to cap federal baseline spending for two years and raise the debt ceiling, but the agreement has not yet been ratified.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act appeared poised to pass a key committee hurdle on Tuesday, with a full House floor vote expected on Wednesday night, according to a tentative House voting schedule.



The debt ceiling bill hammered out by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appeared poised to pass a key committee on Tuesday evening.

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, a Republican swing vote on the House Rules Committee, said late Tuesday that he anticipates voting for a rule that would send the bill to the floor.

If the bill is sent to the floor, it is tentatively scheduled to have a vote on Wednesday night.

Stock futures open flat

Stock futures opened little changed on Tuesday evening, with futures for the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 all marginally lower.

Ambarella slides after issuing soft guidance

Shares of chipmaker Ambarella fell more than 12% in extended trading after the company's second-quarter revenue guidance came in short of expectations.

Ambarella, like many other chip stocks, has risen sharply in recent weeks amid investor excitement around the demand for semiconductors from breakthroughs in artificial intelligence. However, the slide in extended trading threatens to erase more than half of Ambarella's gains in May.

