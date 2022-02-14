Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
markets

Stock Futures Rise Slightly as Russia-Ukraine Tensions and Fed Rate Hike Worries Simmer

By Fred Imbert, CNBC

Source: NYSE

U.S. stock futures rose slightly Monday night, as traders kept an eye on simmering tensions between Russia and Ukraine while weighing the potential impact of tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 34 points, or 0.1%.. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%, and Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.3%.

Wall Street is coming off a volatile trading session.

The Dow closed lower by 171.89 points, or 0.5%, after falling more than 400 points at one point. The S&P 500 dropped as much as 1.2% before ending the day 0.4% lower. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.9% at one point before closing just below the flatline.

Oil, meanwhile, popped to its highest level since September 2014 on Monday, while gold futures reached levels not seen since Nov. 16.

Those moves came as the Russia-Ukraine conflict appeared to escalate. Secretary of State Antony Blinken ordered the closing of the U.S. embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, citing a "dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces" on Ukraine's border.

"Investors are on edge with geopolitical tensions high and crude oil flirting with $100 a barrel, but after the wild ride on Friday, today's flattish day really feels like a win," LPL Financial chief market strategist Ryan Detrick said.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

markets 40 mins ago

Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Keep Investors Cautious

markets 1 hour ago

With Rates on the Rise, Tom Lee Sees Money From Speculative Stocks Eventually Flowing Into Crypto

Concerns over multiple Fed rate hikes also kept investors on edge.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told CNBC's Steve Liesman on Monday that the central bank needs to be aggressive in fighting inflation. The consumer price index rose last month at its fastest year-over-year pace since 1982, leading Citigroup and Goldman Sachs to increase their rate hike outlook for 2022 seven.

"I do think we need to front-load more of our planned removal of accommodation than we would have previously. We've been surprised to the upside on inflation. This is a lot of inflation," Bullard said.

"Our credibility is on the line here and we do have to react to the data," he added. "However, I do think we can do it in a way that's organized and not disruptive to markets."

Here are Warren Buffett's latest moves, including increasing this energy bet by more than a third

Morgan Stanley says the charts suggest we're in a bear market, so buy these quality defensive stocks

Melvin Capital, the hedge fund burned by GameStop, goes all in on reopening trades

LPL's Detrick said that, while investors should be concerned about inflationary pressures and tighter U.S. monetary policy, the market's fundamental backdrop remains strong.

"Yes, Fed hikes are coming, inflation is out of control, and geopolitical tensions are high, yet let's not forget that we are about to wrap up another extremely solid earnings season," he said. "There are a lot of worries out there, but to see really strong earnings last quarter, along with companies overall quite optimistic about our economy's future, this is something that should give investors hope."

More than 70% of S&P 500 companies have posted their latest quarterly results, with 77% of those names beating analyst expectations, according to FactSet. Earnings for those companies have grown by about 30% on a year-over-year basis.

—CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald contributed to this report.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

marketsInvestment strategyfinancestock marketsU.S. Markets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us