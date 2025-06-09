Stock futures are little changed as investors await details on U.S.-China trade policy: Live updates

Stock futures are near flat on Monday night as investors waited for more insight on trade discussions between the U.S. and China.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures add 25 points points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures each also rose 0.1%.

Those moves follow a muted day on Wall Street as investors kept an eye on a day of trade talks between officials from the two countries. The discussion is slated to resume on Tuesday morning, a source familiar with the situation told CNBC.

The S&P 500 added nearly 0.1% in the regular trading session, eking out its second straight winning day. The Dow ended marginally below its flatline, while the Nasdaq Composite ticked higher by around 0.3%.

Traders are monitoring the U.S.-China discussions for signs of a deal that doesn't involve the countries enforcing lofty tariffs on one another. Both nations agreed last month to temporarily slash their duties, which was seen as a major breakthrough in trade negotiations after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his plan for broad and steep levies on imports.

"I think most people are assuming that some conversation is better than nothing, that we're making progress," said Adam Parker, founder of Trivariate Research, on CNBC's "Closing Bell." Because of that, "people aren't … wanting to sell stocks."

Investors will watch Tuesday for small business data due in the morning. That comes ahead of closely watched reports on consumer and producer inflation slated for later in the week.

Companies slated to report quarterly earnings Tuesday include J. M. Smucker Co. and GameStop.

— Alex Harring