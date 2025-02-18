Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 clinches record high: Live updates

Stock futures are little changed on Tuesday night after a winning session for stocks.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 18 points, or 0.04%. S&P futures and Nasdaq 100 futures each gained less than 0.01%.

In after-hours trading, data center company Arista Networks slid 4% even though its quarterly earnings and revenue, as well as its guidance, exceeded Wall Street's expectations. Shares of Bumble fell about 18% on disappointing first-quarter guidance, while homebuilder Toll Brothers slipped nearly 5% on an earnings and revenue miss.

Investors are coming off of a trading session that saw the S&P 500 notch a fresh record high, even as concerns around sticky inflation and President Donald Trump's trade policies persist. The index has been trading near its record high since the start of the year.

On Tuesday, the broad market index added 0.24% to close at 6,129.58, after touching an intraday record of 6,129.63 before the closing bell. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged higher by 0.07% to end at 20,041.26, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 10 points, or 0.02%, to 44,556.34.

"The stock market's resiliency has been impressive year-to-date as investors refuse to 'back down' in the face of rising negative sentiment and concerns about tariff and inflation headlines," Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, said in a Tuesday note. "We expect market conditions to remain choppy as investors rotate 'down-cap' amid declining Treasury yields, weakening crude oil, and a pullback in the U.S. dollar."

— Pia Singh