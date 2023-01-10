Stock Futures Are Little Changed After Nasdaq's Third-Straight Winning Day

Stock futures were quiet on Tuesday evening as Wall Street looked to build on what has been a positive start to 2023 so far.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 19 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed.

The moves come after the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.01% on Tuesday to clinch its first three-day winning streak since November. The S&P 500 and Dow rose 0.70% and 0.56%, respectively, and all three averages are positive for the young year.

The moves have featured a relief rally for more risky areas of the market, such as tech, but many investors are still cautious ahead of earnings season and further expected rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

"I think it is going to be a challenge to try to time when the Fed will ultimately start to cut rates. There is some evidence that when rates start to decline from the Federal Reserve, better markets are ahead. But whether that ends up being in 2024 or late 2023, at least at this point in time, sitting the middle of January, it's just too difficult a situation," said Matthew Palazzolo, senior investment strategist at Bernstein Private Wealth Management.

Wednesday features a light schedule for economic data, but investors will be gearing up for a key inflation report on Thursday and major bank earnings on Friday.

Gundlach 'tremendously' favors non-U.S. stocks

DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said in a webinar on Tuesday that he "tremendously" favors non-U.S. stocks in 2023.

One reason Gundlach is bullish on emerging markets in particular is currency impacts. The dollar rose sharply last year as the Fed hiked rates, but the investor said he expects that to reverse.

"I think the dollar is headed lower," Gundlach said.

— Jesse Pound, Yun Li

Wells Fargo is pulling back from the mortgage business

Wells Fargo is shrinking its footprint in the mortgage market as the bank manages regulatory pressure and the impact of higher rates on housing.

Wells Fargo, which at one point was the biggest mortgage lender in the country, will now limit home loans to existing customers and borrowers from minority communities.

The changes will make Wells Fargo closer in shape to rivals like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, which had previously pulled back from home loans.

Shares of Wells Fargo were down less than 1% in extended trading.

— Jesse Pound, Hugh Son

Stock futures open little changed

It was a sleepy open for equity futures, with contracts for the three major averages all drifting less than 0.1%.

— Jesse Pound

Market stats after first six trading days of the year

Wall Street put together another positive session on Tuesday. Here's a look at how the major market averages are faring so far this year.

The S&P 500 rose 0.70% on Tuesday and is now up 2.08% for the year.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.01% on Tuesday and is now up 2.64% for the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.56% on Tuesday and is now up 1.68% for the year.

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 1.49% on Tuesday and is now up 3.49% for the year.

— Jesse Pound