Stock futures are little changed after Dow's best week of the year, investors look toward inflation data: Live updates

Stock futures were little changed on Sunday, with Wall Street looking toward fresh inflation data this week.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 fell 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures hovered near the flatline. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 37 points, or 0.09%.The 30-stock Dow is coming off of its eighth-straight winning session on Friday as well as its best week of the year.

Investors will look for insights into the Federal Reserve's monetary policy moving forward with April's consumer price index report due out on Wednesday. Traders hope that a return to rate hikes is largely off the table for the Fed despite a slew of hotter-than-expected inflation prints in recent months. April's CPI print will serve as a key gauge of whether or not equities can remain on stable footing after a stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings season.

Results so far have helped stocks remain resilient despite the inflation overhang. 92% of S&P 500 companies have reported as of Friday, with neatly 80% of firms surpassing Wall Street forecasts, per FactSet data.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"Earnings estimates may have become too pessimistic leading into 1Q24 results, and widespread beat-and-raise throughout reporting season appears to have catalyzed a turnaround in sentiment," Barclays analyst Venu Krishna wrote Friday.

Stock futures are little changed

Stock futures were little changed on Sunday, with investors turning their attention to fresh inflation data this week.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 fell 0.09%, while Nasdaq 100 futures hovered near the flatline. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 37 points, or 0.09%.

— Brian Evans