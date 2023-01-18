Stock Futures Are Flat as Investors Look Ahead to Economic Data, Federal Reserve Speeches

Stock futures were flat Wednesday night as investors awaited economic data and speeches from Federal Reserve leaders

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up 0.03% and 0.05%, respectively.

The moves come after stocks dropped in regular trading. The S&P 500 tumbled 1.56% for its worst day since Dec. 15. The Dow shed more than 613 points, or 1.81%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 1.24%, snapping seven-straight days of gains. Bank stocks such as JPMorgan, Bank of America and Wells Fargo slid, weighing on the broader market.

Disappointing retail sales and a weaker-than-expected producer price index reading ignited recession fears, sending stocks lower. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to the lowest level since September.

"The data continue to confirm sharp declines in inflation," said Jamie Cox, managing partner of Harris Financial Group. "The question now is whether the economy can weather the sharp increase in rates to tackle inflation."

He added that while those who said inflation was transitory may feel vindicated now, the cost to get there has yet to play out.

"At a minimum, there will be a profits recession, and that will keep stocks in check until that plays out," he said.

On Thursday, investors will weigh more economic data that could give further clues as how much the Fed may raise interest rates in its upcoming meeting. Initial jobless claims, housing starts and the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's manufacturing survey will be released in the morning.

Several central bank leaders including Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard will also speak throughout the day on the path forward.

Investors will also be watching key quarterly reports to see if there is an earnings recession brewing. Netflix, Procter & Gamble and Truist Financial are among companies reporting earnings on Thursday.

Alcoa, Discovery Financial among stocks making moves in after hours

Earnings results were the biggest catalyst moving some stocks in after hours trading Wednesday.

Discover Financial Services — Shares of Discover Financial Services slid 6.2% after the credit card company posted quarterly earnings that beat expectations, but showed that the bank also boosted its provision for credit losses compared to the prior year, potentially signaling that it sees a weaker economy ahead.

Alcoa — Shares of Alcoa fell 3.6% after the company reported earnings that showed a net loss of $374 million for the quarter, or $2.12 per share. The company also said that it faced challenging market conditions in the period, including high costs for energy and raw materials alongside low pricing for aluminum.

Read more here.

—Carmen Reinicke

Economic data signals Fed has made a policy error, Infrastructure Capital CEO says

The latest economic data shows that the Federal Reserve is making a policy error by tightening monetary policy too much as prices and the economy slow, according to Jay Hatfield, CEO at Infrastructure Capital Advisors.

"The Fed's policy errors stem from its myopic focus on the labor market as the key driver of inflation (the Phillips Curve theory) vs. focusing on the historic factors that have actually driven inflation which are excessive monetary growth causing housing bubbles and energy and commodity shocks," he said in a Wednesday note.

Still, he sees stocks making a recovery by year-end.

"We continue to forecast that 10-year treasuries will hit 3% by year end and the US stock market will rally as the US economy is very resilient with post Pandemic tailwinds offsetting Fed policy errors," he said. "We continue to forecast that the S&P will hit 4,500 by year end as the Fed is forced to pause its policy tightening as it finally recognizes that inflation is declining rapidly."

—Carmen Reinicke

-- Carmen Reinicke