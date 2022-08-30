Stock Futures Are Flat After Wall Street's Sell-Off Stretches Into Third Day

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading after Wall Street's losing streak stretched into its third day and endangered the market's recent summer rebound.

Shares of Chewy tumbled more than 9% in extended trading after the pet products retailer issued weak revenue guidance. HP Inc's stock dipped after the company missed revenue expectations.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched 0.03% lower, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.09% and 0.05%, respectively.

Investors have sold off heavily since Friday after hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Most recently, New York Fed President John Williams called for "somewhat restrictive policy to slow demand."

The sell-off on Wall Street rolled into Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sliding 308.12 points, or nearly 1%, to 31,790.87. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.1%, to 11,883.14. The S&P 500 slumped 1.1% to 3,986.16, falling below the 4,000 mark for the first time since late July.

All S&P 500 sectors finished the regular trading session in negative territory, led to the downside by energy, materials and industrials. As of Tuesday's close, energy and utilities were the only sectors up year to date and on pace to end the month with gains.

Despite Tuesday's sell-off and hawkish Fed remarks, some investors are hopeful that the rate hiking cycle could be nearing its end.

"We think we're close to the end of this rate-hiking cycle, but it certainly depends on a lot of things," Brenda Vingiello, chief investment officer of Sand Hill Global Advisors said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime" on Tuesday. "No doubt the Fed's gonna raise rates in September, and likely two more times this year, but they will have at that point done a lot and we will be in restrictive territory."

Ahead of Friday's closely watched August jobs data, more Fed speeches are slated for Wednesday. Chicago PMI and ADP employment data are also due out in the morning.

Chewy shares slide on revenue miss, weak guidance

Shares of Chewy tumbled more than 9% in extended trading after the company shared a weak forecast for the third quarter and full year as customers trim discretionary spending.

The online pet products retailer posted a slight revenue miss but a surprise profit of 5 cents a share, compared to expectations of an 11-cent loss.

Major averages on pace for month of losses

As of Tuesday's close, all the major averages were on pace to close out the month with losses.

Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 are on track for their second negative month in three, while the Nasdaq Composite is on course for its fourth negative month in five.

Here's where the major averages stand:

Dow:

Down 3.2% this month, 12.5% this year

14% off its 52-week high

S&P:

Down 3.5% this month, 16.4% this year

17.3% off its 52-week high

Nasdaq:

Down 4.1% this month, 24.05% this year

26.7% off its 52-week high

Stock futures open flat

Stock futures opened flat in overnight trading Tuesday after the sell-off on Wall Street continued into its third day. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 inched 0.03%, 0.07% and 0.03% lower, respectively.

