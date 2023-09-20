Stock futures edge lower after Fed skips a rate hike, but signals another increase is coming: Live updates

Stock futures traded near the flat line Wednesday night as investors parsed through the Federal Reserve's projections made earlier in the day.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were lower by 14 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 futures were down 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures edged lower by 0.2%.

In after-hours action, FedEx gained 5% after the delivery company posted adjusted earnings of $4.55 per share in its fiscal first quarter, while analysts called for $3.73 per share, per LSEG. Homebuilder KB Home fell 2%, despite exceeding Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom line.

Marketing automation firm Klaviyo, which debuted on the public markets Wednesday, slipped nearly 2% after the closing bell.

These moves follow a bleak ending to Wednesday's trading session.

The three major averages closed at session lows after the Federal Reserve said it would leave interest rates unchanged but expects another rate hike before the end of the year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell had commented that a soft landing for the economy was still possible, but not his baseline scenario.

"I think the surprise actually is the optimism about the economic outlook," said Jimmy Chang, chief investment officer at Rockefeller Global Family Office, noting the upward revision on GDP growth for 2023. "It almost feels like they're projecting a goldilocks soft landing outlook,

The top-of-mind economic indicator for Chang is the 10-year Treasury yield, which he said can put pressure on the banking system. During Wednesday's session, the 10-year note reached levels not seen since November 2007, while the 2-year yield hit its highest point since July 2006.

Additional economic data awaits traders on Thursday, with weekly jobless claims due before the opening bell, as well as existing home sales data out later that morning.

DoubleLine's Gundlach says Treasurys look "attractive" at the moment, praises Fed decision

Treasurys are looking good — at least for now, says DoubleLine's founder and CEO Jeffrey Gundlach.

"I think Treasury bonds are attractive," he said earlier on CNBC's "Closing Bell." "I find them quite attractive at this moment — not for the long term, more for the short term." He pointed to the rising interest expense the government is facing on these bonds as yields rise, which can become a problem down the line.

Separately, Gundlach cheered the Federal Reserve's decision to keep rates steady in September.

"I think this is really one of the best Fed decisions that we've had in a while," he said. "They did upgrade the forecasts for next year, unemployment not as bad, economy a little stronger....We have a lot of indicators looking at softness."

Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after the Fed said it plans to declare another rate hike before the end of 2023, pushing yields on the 2-year Treasury and 10-year Treasury to multi-year highs.

— Pia Singh

Market choppiness could be around the corner, says NorthEnd Private Wealth CIO

Though the Federal Reserve skipped a rate hike in September, an increase is looming – and that could rock stocks as the year winds down, says Alex McGrath, chief investment officer for NorthEnd Private Wealth.

"Twelve of 19 governors at this point currently favor one more interest rate increase in the next two meetings before the end of the year," he said.

"Heading into the fourth quarter with rate expectations remaining elevated, we are more than likely in for a choppy end of the year as the markets digest an outlook less favorable for the growth assets that have driven the market for 2023," McGrath added.

— Darla Mercado

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: FedEx, KB Home and Klaviyo

These are the stocks posting the biggest moves after the closing bell:

FedEx — The stock gained over 5% after the bell on higher-than-expected fiscal first quarter earnings results. FedEx's adjusted earnings came in at $4.55 per share, versus the $3.71 forecasted by analysts, per LSEG. The firm's revenue of $21.7 billion came in slightly below analyst expectations of $21.74 billion.

KB Home — Shares of the homebuilding company lost 2% in extended trading hours despite better-than-expected third quarter revenue and earnings results. KB Home reported earnings of $1.80 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion, better than the $1.43 per share on $1.47 billion in revenue expected by analysts polled by LSEG.

Klaviyo — The marketing automation company edged down 1% after its stock market debut earlier in the day. Shares of Klaviyo opened at $36.75 on the New York Stock Exchange, higher than the company's offering price of $30 per share.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Stock futures open little changed

Futures were little changed on Wednesday evening. Here's how major indexes were trading after hours:

— Pia Singh