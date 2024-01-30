Starbucks earnings disappoint as sales outside the U.S. lag

Starbucks reported quarterly earnings and revenue that missed Wall Street's expectations.

Starbucks on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that missed Wall Street's expectations as both domestic and international sales fell short of estimates.

CEO Laxman Narasimhan said in a statement that the chain faced "headwinds," but the brand remains strong.

Shares dropped about 2% in extended trading.

Here's what the company reported for its fiscal first quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 90 cents adjusted vs. 93 cents expected

Revenue: $9.4 billion vs. $9.59 billion expected

Excluding items, Starbucks earned 90 cents per share.

Net sales rose 8% to $9.4 billion. Global same-store sales increased 5%, falling short of StreetAccount estimates of 7.2%.

In North America, same-store sales also rose 5%, driven largely by customers spending more on their drinks and food.

Outside of Starbucks' home market, the coffee chain reported international same-store sales growth of 7%.

China, the company's second-largest market, reported same-store sales growth of 10%. However, the average ticket at its Chinese stores fell 9%.

The chain has seen increased competition from lower-priced rivals like Luckin Coffee, which have won over consumers as China's economic recovery continues to lag.