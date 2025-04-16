Spotify restores service after Wednesday outage

Spotify was briefly down Wednesday, with about 50,000 reports of an outage on DownDetector.

The company posted an all-clear to Twitter just after noon EDT, thanking listeners for their patience.

Users peppered the replies of the company's status update with frustrations and memes throughout the outage.

"Spotify experienced an outage today beginning around 6:20am EDT. As of 11:45am EDT, Spotify is back up and functioning normally," the company said in a statement.

The music-streaming giant did not provide additional details about the scope of the outage.

"I'll just hum to myself," wrote user @alexissTyler.

The company recently reported its first profitable year and said it paid a record $10 billion in royalties to the music industry.

Nearly 1,500 artists generated more than $1 million individually, according to Spotify's annual Loud and Clear Report, and more than 80% of those in that pool did not have a song reach the app's Global Daily Top 50 Chart.

The app has added new advertising features in recent months.

Earlier in April, the company released new generative artificial intelligence ads and reported that automated ad channels drove $2 billion in ad spending with digital audio since the beginning of the year.

Out of the company's 675 million monthly active users, more than half are free users who are served ads when they stream music.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.