Sports Illustrated takes over naming rights of pro soccer venue Red Bull Arena

Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, will be renamed Sports Illustrated Stadium

This marks the sports publication's first foray into stadium naming rights.

Sports Illustrated will also be the stadium's official ticket provider.

The New York Red Bulls have a new stadium naming rights partner.

On Wednesday, the Major League Soccer 2024 Eastern Conference Champions announced a 13-year naming rights deal with Sports Illustrated.

Effective immediately, the 20,000-capacity Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, will be renamed Sports Illustrated Stadium. It marks the first stadium naming rights deal in the sports publication's history.

"For 70 years, Sports Illustrated has represented the best in sports and culture," said David Lane, Sports Illustrated Tickets CEO. "Through this partnership, we aim to showcase our vast portfolio of media, live event, ticketing, hospitality and fan experiences," he added.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the agreement, starting in the 2026 season, Sports Illustrated will also become the official ticketing partner for all events held at the stadium.

That includes all New York Red Bulls games, Gotham FC games, international soccer games, and all concerts and events.

Sports Illustrated is also adding swag for stadium-goers. Fans who attend games and events at the stadium will receive a digital Sports Illustrated fan cover to take home.

The stadium naming rights mark a new chapter for the storied sports magazine, which got its start in 1954.

SI has had a challenging past few years filled with mass layoffs and changes in ownership.

The brand is currently owned by Authentic Brands Group and published by Minute Media.

As SI looks to reinvent itself, the publication launched a fan ticket platform called Sports Illustrated Tickets in June 2021. Today, the ticketing marketplace has more than $2.5 billion of tickets in inventory and offers access to more than 50 million sports, theater and concert tickets.

"Sports Illustrated Stadium is much more than just a sports and concert venue — it's a celebration of history, innovation, and the unforgettable experiences that unite us all," said Lane.