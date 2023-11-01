Southwest flight attendants would get 36% pay raises in new contract

Southwest Airlines flight attendants would get 36% cumulative pay increases in a new five-year contract.

The deal is still subject to ratification by the union's members.

The flight attendants are the latest aviation labor group to win proposed pay hikes after tense years-long negotiations.

The flight attendants are the latest aviation labor group to win proposed pay hikes after tense years-long negotiations for new labor details. Pilots, flight attendants and other airline workers argued they went years without raises after the Covid-19 pandemic derailed talks and had pressed companies for higher compensation and better work rules as travel returned.

The new labor deal includes a 20% raise in January at the deal's signing and 3% after, plus retroactive raises going back to late 2019, according to a union message to flight attendants.

The deal is still subject to ratification by the union's members. Flight attendants are scheduled to start voting on the tentative agreement mid-November.

Southwest didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. It is still negotiating with its pilots.



