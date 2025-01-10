Money Report

Southern California Edison asked to preserve evidence related to LA wildfires

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

Dozens of beachfront homes in Malibu, CA were destroyed overnight in the Palisades Fire on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. 
David Crane | MediaNews Group | Los Angeles Daily News | Getty Images
  • Southern California Edison has received notices from insurance companies to preserve evidence related to the LA wildfires.
  • The Eaton Fire began in the utility's service area. No fire agency has suggested that the company's equipment was involved in starting the blaze.

Insurance companies have asked Southern California Edison to preserve evidence related to the devastating wildfires that have swept Los Angeles, according to a company filing to regulators.

No fire agency has suggested that the utility's electric facilities were involved in starting the blaze, Southern California Edison said in the filing late Thursday. The utility said it has filed an incident report "out of an abundance of caution."

"SCE received evidence preservation notices from counsel representing insurance companies in connection with the fire, and there are online publications that seemingly suggest SCE equipment may be associated with its cause," the utility said in its filing.

The Eaton Fire began in Southern California Edison's service area on Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from parent company Edison International. The blaze has since burned more than 13,000 acres of land and destroyed at least 4,000 structures.

The utility said preliminary analysis of electrical circuit information for its energized transmission lines in the area showed "no interruptions or electrical or operational anomalies until more than one hour after the reported start time of the fire."

Edison International shares shares fell 10% on Wednesday as the wildfires spread. The company's stock was down nearly 2% in morning trading Friday.

