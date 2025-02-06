Money Report

Southern California Edison acknowledges videos suggest link between equipment and Eaton fire

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

An aerial view of the sun rising above homes that burned in the Eaton Fire on January 21, 2025 in Altadena, California. 
Mario Tama | Getty Images
  • Southern California Edison acknowledged videos have suggested a possible link between its equipment and the devastating Eaton Fire.
  • But the utility said it is has not found evidence to confirm an association.
  • Southern California Edison said it believes its equipment may have sparked the smaller Hurst Fire.

Southern California Edison acknowledged Thursday that videos have suggested a possible link between the utility's equipment and the devastating Eaton Fire in Los Angeles.

But the company has not identified evidence to confirm this, according to a filing with the California Public Utilities Commission. The Eaton Fire, which is now contained, burned about 14,000 acres, destroyed thousands of buildings, killed at least 17 civilians and injured nine firefighters.

"SCE is undertaking a careful and thorough investigation and does not know what caused the ignition of the fire," the utility said in its filing. The company has not found broken conductors, arch marks, or evidence of faults on energized lines in the area where the Eaton Fire started.

Southern California Edison believes its equipment may have sparked the smaller Hurst Fire, according to a separate filing with the commission. The Hurst blaze, which is also contained, burned about 800 acres. Two homes were damaged by the fire, according to the utility's filing. No deaths have been reported.

Shares of Edison International, the parent company of Southern California Edison, were trading about 1% lower.

Copyright CNBC

