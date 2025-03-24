Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

South Korea's Hyundai to announce $20 billion U.S. investment

By Seema Mody, CNBC

The Hyundai display at the New York International Auto Show on March 28, 2024. 
Danielle DeVries | CNBC
  • South Korean conglomerate Hyundai will announce a $20 billion investment in U.S. onshoring.
  • The investment is expected to be announced Monday at the White House by President Donald Trump, Hyundai Chairman Euisun Chung and Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry.
  • A new steel plant in Louisiana is set to hire roughly 1,500 employees and will produce next-generation steel that will be used by Hyundai's two U.S. auto plants to manufacture electric vehicles.

South Korean conglomerate Hyundai will announce a $20 billion investment in U.S. onshoring that includes a $5 billion steel plant in Louisiana, according to people familiar with the plans.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The plant is set to hire roughly 1,500 employees and will produce next-generation steel that will be used by Hyundai's two U.S. auto plants to manufacture electric vehicles. The investment is expected to be announced Monday at the White House by President Donald Trump, Hyundai Chairman Euisun Chung and Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry.

Hyundai's announcement comes as major international conglomerates are racing to dodge tariffs and avoid a trade war ahead of Trump's April 2 tariff deadline. Taiwan's TSMC and Japan's Softbank are among the major foreign players that have visited the White House in the last two months to announce big U.S. onshoring plans.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Hyundai Motor CEO José Muñoz recently told Axios that the "the best way for [Hyundai] to navigate tariffs is to increase localization."

The South Korean company is a top seller of electric vehicles in the U.S., competing directly with Tesla. It already has two major automotive plants in the U.S., one in Alabama and the other in Georgia. Hyundai on Monday is also expected to announce the opening of a third automotive plant, also in Georgia.

South Korea is also among the countries with which the U.S. carries a trade deficit. In early March, Trump singled out South Korea for applying high tariffs to U.S. exports, saying the Asian ally's tariffs were four times higher than those of the United States.

Money Report

news 21 mins ago

United Airlines is raising annual fees for lounges and rewards credit cards. Here's what you need to know

news 1 hour ago

Google's $32 billion Wiz deal may signal a turning point for slow IPO, M&A markets

Seoul has disputed that imbalance. As of 2024, South Korea's effective tariff rate on U.S. imports stood at 0.79% as the two countries have a free trade pact, according to the South Korean government.

The White House didn't immediately return request for comment on Monday's announcement. Hyundai declined to comment.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us