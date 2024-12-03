Money Report

South Korean won falls sharply against the U.S. dollar after president declares state of emergency

By Sam Meredith,CNBC

A television screen shows a news broadcasting of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivering a speech on emergency martial law, in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, on December 3, 2024.
Jung Yeon-je | Afp | Getty Images
  • South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol accused opposition lawmakers of controlling the parliament and throwing the country into a political crisis.
  • The U.S. dollar was last seen trading up 1.9% against the won, which notched a fresh two-year low on the news.

South Korea's won on Tuesday fell sharply against the U.S. dollar shortly after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared a state of emergency.

Speaking during an unannounced televised briefing, South Korea's Yoon accused opposition lawmakers of controlling the parliament and throwing the country into a political crisis.

It wasn't immediately clear how the emergency measure would influence the country's governance and democracy over the coming weeks.

The MSCI South Korea ETF fell more than 4% on the news, notching a new 52-week low, while the Franklin FTSE in South Korea slipped 3%.

U.S.-listed shares of Korean-based firms were also lower. Shares of Coupang and Posco Holdings were both off around 6%, while KT Corp and KB Financial slipped 3% and 1%, respectively.

Yoon assumed office in May 2022 shortly after winning the presidential election by the narrowest margin in the country's history.

His foreign policy stance has been dominated by a hardline stance on North Korea, while seeking to strengthen ties with the U.S. and Japan.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.

