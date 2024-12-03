South Korean parliament votes to lift president's martial law declaration

Lawmakers in the South Korean National Assembly voted to overturn President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law decree in a vote early Wednesday morning in Seoul.

Within three hours of Yoon declaring martial law late Tuesday night, 190 out of the 300 National Assembly lawmakers gathered to overturn the emergency martial law.

President Yoon's declaration roiled Korean markets. The won fell sharply against the dollar, last trading down more than 1% at around 1,420 won.