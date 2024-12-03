Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

South Korean parliament votes to lift president's martial law declaration

By Hakyung Kim,CNBC

Members of the military make their way through the crowd in front of the National Assembly, after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, in Seoul, South Korea, December 4, 2024. 
Kim Hong-ji | Reuters

Lawmakers in the South Korean National Assembly voted to overturn President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law decree in a vote early Wednesday morning in Seoul.

Within three hours of Yoon declaring martial law late Tuesday night, 190 out of the 300 National Assembly lawmakers gathered to overturn the emergency martial law.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

President Yoon's declaration roiled Korean markets. The won fell sharply against the dollar, last trading down more than 1% at around 1,420 won.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us