Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Software giant SAP's shares surge 9.3% after first-quarter profit beat

By Chloe Taylor, CNBC

The headquarters of SAP AG, Germany’s largest software company, on Jan. 8, 2013, in Walldorf, Germany.
Thomas Lohnes | Getty Images News | Getty Images

SAP on Wednesday posted a 58% year-on-year jump in first-quarter operating profit in constant currency, also confirming its outlook for full-year cloud revenues.

SAP's operating profit hit 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in the first quarter, compared with analysts expectations near 2.2 billion euros, according to LSEG data.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Shares of the company popped 9.3% by 8:59 a.m. in London on Wednesday.

The German software giant, which last month overtook Novo Nordisk to become Europe's most valuable public company, said revenue had jumped 11% to 9 billion euros, with its cloud backlog up 29% year-on-year. Earnings per share jumped 79% on an annual basis to 1.44 euros.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

SAP CEO Christian Klein said in a statement that the results showed "our success formula is working."

"SAP's business model remains resilient in uncertain times," he said. "Our AI-powered portfolio enables companies to navigate supply chain disruptions in over 130 countries and to unlock efficiencies with agility and speed."

This breaking news story is being updated.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us