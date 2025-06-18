Social Security retirement trust fund may be depleted in less than a decade, new trustees report finds

The Social Security Administration has updated its projections for how long the trust funds it relies on to help pay benefits may last.

The trust fund Social Security relies on to pay retirement benefits may be depleted in 2033, according to an annual report released by the Social Security Board of Trustees on Wednesday. That is unchanged from last year's projections.

At that time, 77% of those benefits will be payable, according to the report.

Social Security's combined trust funds — the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance and Disability Insurance trust funds — will have enough revenue to pay scheduled benefits and administrative costs until 2034, according to the report. That is one year earlier than projected last year.

At that time, 81% of the combined benefits will be payable, according to the new projection.

