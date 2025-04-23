Money Report

SK Hynix quarterly profit soars 158% to top estimates as chip demand surges on AI boom

By Dylan Butts, CNBC

Illustration of the SK Hynix company logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen.
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
South Korea's SK Hynix on Thursday topped quarterly revenue and operating profit estimates, with demand for its high bandwidth memory offerings used in generative AI chipsets remaining robust.

Here are SK Hynix's first-quarter results versus LSEG SmartEstimates:

  • Revenue: 17.64 trillion won ($12.36 billion) vs. 17.26 trillion won
  • Operating profit: 7.44 trillion won vs. 6.62 trillion won

Revenue rose about 42% in the March quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, while operating profit surged 158%, year on year.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue dropped 11%, while operating profit fell 8% from a record high in the December quarter.

In its earnings release, SK Hynix said that its profits demonstrated AI's impact in the memory market as well as company's leading position.

The company expects tech spending on AI to continue. "AI ecosystem expansion fueled by open-source AI model offerings, and sovereign AI projects will be positive catalysts to LT AI memory demand," it added.

SK Hynix has benefitted from a boom in artificial intelligence servers as a key supplier of dynamic random access memory — a type of semiconductor memory used to store data and program code that can be found in PCs, workstations and servers.

SK Hynix has been a leader in HBM as a key supplier to clients such as the U.S. AI darling Nvidia. Micron Technology and Samsung Electronics are the other players in the space.

A report from Counterpoint Research earlier this month said that SK Hynix had seized 70% of the HBM market by revenue share.

SK Hynix said that macroeconomic uncertainties including tariff policy has created demand volatility that will impact the second half of the year.

This breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
