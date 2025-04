Singapore President Tharman Shamugaratnam on Tuesday dissolved the city-state's parliament, paving the way for a general election.

This was done on the advice on Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. A release by the prime minister's office stated that Nomination Day will be on April 23.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A polling date will be announced later.



This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.