Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Singapore eases monetary policy for the first time since 2020

By Lim Hui Jie,CNBC

The Monetary Authority of Singapore building in Singapore.
Wei Leng Tay | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Singapore on Friday loosened its monetary policy for the first time since 2020, as it strives to boost growth.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said it would slightly reduce the slope of its exchange rate policy band, known as the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate or S$NEER.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

There will be no change to the width of the policy band or the level at which it is centered, MAS added.

Unlike other central banks that tweak their domestic lending rates, MAS opts to changes the exchange rate settings of its currency.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The central bank strengthens or weakens its currency against its main trading partners, thus effectively setting the S$NEER. The exact exchange rate is not set, rather, the S$NEER can move within the set policy band, the precise levels of which are not disclosed.

— This is breaking news, please check back for more updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us