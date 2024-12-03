Shots fired near home of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in ‘agent involved shooting'

Multiple shots were fired near the Washington, D.C., home of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in an "agent involved shooting," law enforcement officials told NBC News.

Multiple shots were fired early Tuesday morning near the Washington, D.C., home of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in what senior law enforcement officials called an "agent involved shooting," NBC News reported.

Yellen, who is protected by U.S. Secret Service agents, was not under threat during the incident, law enforcement sources told NBC.

There is no indication that any agents or perpetrators were injured during the incident, which occurred at about 1 a.m. ET., sources said.

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The incident will be investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington and Washington Metropolitan Police.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.