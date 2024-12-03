Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Shots fired near home of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in ‘agent involved shooting'

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivers remarks on the Inflation Reduction Act after visiting the site of a new paperless processing initiative in McLean, Virginia, on August 2, 2023. 
Stefani Reynolds | Afp | Getty Images
  • Multiple shots were fired near the Washington, D.C., home of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in an "agent involved shooting," law enforcement officials told NBC News.
  • Yellen, who receives protection from the U.S. Secret Service, was not under threat.

Multiple shots were fired early Tuesday morning near the Washington, D.C., home of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in what senior law enforcement officials called an "agent involved shooting," NBC News reported.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Yellen, who is protected by U.S. Secret Service agents, was not under threat during the incident, law enforcement sources told NBC.

There is no indication that any agents or perpetrators were injured during the incident, which occurred at about 1 a.m. ET., sources said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The incident will be investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington and Washington Metropolitan Police.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

Constellation Brands to sell Svedka vodka to Sazerac as wine and spirits segment struggles

news 15 mins ago

South Korean parliament votes to lift president's martial law declaration

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us