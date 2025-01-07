Money Report

Shares of Tencent fall over 5% in Hong Kong after U.S. designates it as a Chinese military company

By Lim Hui Jie,CNBC

Jonathan Raa | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Shares of Chinese tech heavyweight Tencent Holdings tumbled 5.4% in Hong Kong after the company was added to a list of "Chinese military companies" by the U.S. Department of Defense.

The move follows a near 8% fall in Tencent's U.S. depository receipts on Wall Street.

Other Chinese companies added to the list included battery maker CATL, which is part of the supply chain for automakers such as Ford and Tesla.

CATL shares, which fell as much as 5.6%, were last down 3.5% in Shenzhen.

The National Defence Authorization Act of 2024 says that the DoD will be prohibited from procuring goods or services directly from entities on the list in June 2026, and indirectly from June 2027.

In response to the decision, Tencent said in a statement that its inclusion on the list was "clearly a mistake."

"We are not a military company or supplier. Unlike sanctions or export controls, this listing has no impact on our business," the company added.

CATL also called the designation "a mistake" in a response, saying it "is not engaged in any military related activities."

— This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

