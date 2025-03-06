Seven & i to replace CEO, list North American subsidiary in second half of 2026

Seven & i Holdings' parent 7-Eleven said Thursday it will replace CEO Ryuichi Isaka with lead independent outside director Stephen Dacus.

Dacus will take charge from Isaka on May 27, according to a company filing. Seven & i said that Isaka will remain as senior adviser to the company.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Dacus is currently the head of the company's special committee that is evaluating a $47-billion takeover bid from Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard.

The convenience store operator also announced a share buyback of 2 trillion yen ($13.4 billion) and plans to list its North American subsidiary, 7-Eleven Inc.



The company said that it will hold a majority stake in the subsidiary which will be listed in the second half of 2026.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Shares of Seven & i ended the day up 6.11%, as reports about the impending changes emerged on Thursday.

The company also announced that it will sell its superstore business group — consisting of supermarkets — to investment company Bain Capital for 814.7 billion yen ($5.37 billion), with the transaction expected to be completed in September 2025.

This is breaking news, please check back for more updates.