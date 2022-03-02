Senate Panel to Question Biden Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on March 22-23

The Senate Judiciary Committee will question President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, over two days in late March.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will question President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, over two days in late March, committee Chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Wednesday.

The senators' cross-examination time, which will take place on March 22 and March 23, is set to occur in the middle of four days of hearings on Brown's nomination to join the nine-member high court, Durbin said in a letter to his Senate colleagues.

"As I have said from the time that Justice Breyer announced his retirement, the Committee will undertake a fair and timely process to consider Judge Jackson's nomination," Durbin wrote.

"I look forward to Judge Jackson's appearance before the Committee and to respectful and dignified hearings."