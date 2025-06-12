Senate confirms Billy Long as next IRS Commissioner. What taxpayers might expect amid agency cutbacks

The Senate confirmed former Missouri Congressman Billy Long as the next IRS Commissioner.

Long's confirmation comes amid sweeping IRS cuts, which could impact taxpayer service, technology and enforcement.

Republicans also aim to pass President Donald Trump's big beautiful bill, which could add to the agency's administrative work.

Tom Williams | Cq-roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Billy Long as the next IRS Commissioner, which could mark a shift for taxpayers amid sweeping agency cuts.

Picked by President Donald Trump, the former Missouri Congressman's nomination received mixed support from Washington and the tax community. But Senate Republicans confirmed Long via a party-line vote.

During the confirmation process, Long faced Democratic scrutiny over Trump loyalties and ties to dubious tax credits, among other questions, which he addressed during a May Senate Finance Committee hearing and written testimony.

When asked about Trump's power over the agency during the May Senate hearing, Long said: "The IRS will not, should not be politicized on my watch."

In written testimony, Long said he would "follow the law" when asked for specifics about how he would respond to political favor requests from Trump.

"The confirmation process was pretty controversial," said Carl Tobias, law professor at University of Richmond's School of Law.

But it's currently unclear what Long as IRS Commissioner will mean for taxpayers, he said.

IRS cuts will have 'significant impacts'

Long's confirmation comes amid widespread IRS cuts from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

The hiring freeze, deferred resignation programs and reductions in force "will have significant impacts" on IRS operations, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, or TIGTA, said in a June 6 report.

A separate TIGTA report from May found the agency had lost nearly one-third of its so-called revenue agents, who conduct audits, as of March 2025.

Closing the 'tax gap'

The "tax gap" — federal levies incurred but not paid voluntarily on time — was estimated at $696 billion for tax year 2022, according to the latest IRS data.

When asked about the tax gap, Long answered in written testimony: "My goal is to modernize and streamline the IRS, so we are collecting the maximum amount owed each year."

Meanwhile, Trump's fiscal 2026 budget request calls for a 37% reduction in IRS spending, including staffing and technology cuts. These reductions could impact revenue collections, according to a Budget Lab at Yale analysis.

In a May House Appropriations subcommittee hearing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said "collections" were among his IRS priorities. He said "smarter IT" and the "AI boom" could help meet revenue goals.

In 2022, Congress approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with more than half earmarked for enforcement of corporate and high-net-worth tax dodgers. That funding has since been targeted by Republicans.

As the agency faces cuts, it could also soon see more administrative work once Republicans enact sweeping tax changes via Trump's big beautiful spending bill.

For example, one provision would require precertification of each qualifying child for filers claiming the earned income tax credit. This could be challenging amid staffing cuts, experts say.