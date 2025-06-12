Sen. Alex Padilla handcuffed after forced removal from DHS press conference

Police put Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., in handcuffs after forcibly removing him from a press conference being held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Padilla had entered the room and interrupted Noem as she was speaking about her department's plans to continue deportation efforts in California.

Padilla's office said that he is not currently being detained.

Police handcuffed Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and pushed him to the ground Thursday after forcibly removing him from a press conference Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was holding in Los Angeles.

Padilla had entered the room and interrupted Noem as she was speaking about her department's plans to continue deportation efforts in California, even as the Trump administration's recent immigration enforcement operations have stirred a wave of protests.

Padilla's office said in a statement after the incident that he is not currently being detained. DHS blamed Padilla for the altercation, but said he and Noem later held a 15-minute meeting.

Video shared with NBC News' Jacob Soboroff by Padilla's staff shows two officers pulling the senator by the arms after he enters the room.

"I am Senator Alex Padilla," he says as the officers push him toward an exit and he pushes back with his body, the video shows.

"I have questions for the secretary, because the fact of the matter is, a half a dozen violent criminals that you're rotating on your, on your," Padilla says before being overwhelmed by multiple officers and shoved out of the room.

The video shows Padilla is then moved to a hallway where three officers put him on his knees, push him onto his stomach and order him to put his hands behind his back before handcuffing him.

A voice is then heard on the video saying that no recording is allowed in the hallway.

"Senator Padilla is currently in Los Angeles exercising his duty to perform Congressional oversight of the federal government's operations in Los Angeles and across California," the statement from Padilla's office said.

"He was in the federal building to receive a briefing with General Guillot and was listening to Secretary Noem's press conference. He tried to ask the Secretary a question, and was forcibly removed by federal agents, forced to the ground and handcuffed," the statement said.

"He is not currently detained, and we are working to get additional information."

DHS defended the officers' actions and accused Padilla of engaging in "disrespectful political theatre."

The senator "interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem," the department said in a statement on X.

The video shows Padilla did verbally identify himself as a senator prior to his removal.

DHS added that Padilla "did not comply with officers' repeated commands" to back away.

It also claimed that U.S. Secret Service agents "thought he was an attacker and officers acted appropriately."

Nevertheless, "Secretary Noem met with Senator Padilla after and held a 15 minute meeting," DHS said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.