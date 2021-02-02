Secretary of State Blinken Condemns Russia for Navalny Sentencing

Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the Russian government after Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny was sentenced to more than two years in prison on Tuesday.

"We reiterate our call for the Russian government to immediately and unconditionally release Mr. Navalny, as well as hundreds of other Russian citizens wrongfully detained in recent weeks for exercising their rights," said Blinken.

The opposition leader's arrest last month has sparked mass protests across Russia, leading to hundreds of his supporters getting thrown in jail.

"The United States is deeply concerned by Russia's actions toward Aleksey Navalny. We reiterate our call for the Russian government to immediately and unconditionally release Mr. Navalny, as well as hundreds of other Russian citizens wrongfully detained in recent weeks for exercising their rights," Blinken said.

Navalny, a leading critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was arrested for parole violations on Jan. 17 upon his return to Russia from Germany, where he had been treated for a nerve agent poisoning that took place last August.

He was accused of failing to keep in contact with his parole officer during that time regarding a suspended sentence related to 2014 fraud charges. Navalny called the case politically motivated.

The opposition leader has accused Putin of ordering the poisoning with the nerve-agent Novichok, but the Kremlin has denied any involvement.

Last month, Blinken said that the Biden administration is reviewing other Russia-related issues including the hacking of SolarWinds, reports of bounties placed by Russia on American forces in Afghanistan, and potential election interference and will determine its response based on its findings.

