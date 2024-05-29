Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Samsung faces probe after two chip workers exposed to radiation, authorities say

By Arjun Kharpal,CNBC

Joan Cros | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • South Korean authorities are investigating Samsung, after assessing that two workers at one of the tech giant's plants were exposed to radiation.
  • The two patients, who are hospitalized, were showing "abnormal" symptoms of radiation exposure in their fingers, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission in South Korea said in a Google-translated statement on Wednesday.
  • The incident took place at Samsung's Giheung plant, which is around 25 miles south of the South Korean capital of Seoul.

South Korean authorities are investigating Samsung, after assessing that two workers at one of the tech giant's plants were exposed to radiation.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The two patients, who are hospitalized, were showing "abnormal" symptoms of radiation exposure in their fingers, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission in South Korea said in a Google-translated statement on Wednesday.

The patients' general blood tests produced a normal result, according to the authorities.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Samsung was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

The prospective radiation exposure incident took place at Samsung's Giheung plant, which is around 25 miles south of the South Korean capital of Seoul.

The authorities said they have suspended the use of the machine responsible for the incident. The exact cause of the radiation exposure is not known at this time, with the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission carrying out an ongoing probe.

Money Report

26 mins ago

Abercrombie & Fitch posts its strongest first quarter ever, as sales jump 22%

50 mins ago

European Central Bank's Knot says monetary policy to ease ‘gradually,' as markets brace for June rate cut

The commission said it will take further steps if any violations of safety laws are confirmed.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us