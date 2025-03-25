Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Samsung Electronics says co-CEO Han Jong-hee has passed away

By Dylan Butts, CNBC

Han Jong-hee, co-chief executive officer of Samsung Electronics Co., at the company’s annual general meeting at the Suwon Convention Center in Suwon, South Korea, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. 
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • The cause of death is unknown at this stage and the company said it was in the process of confirming things.
  • Han became the head of the product research and development team at Samsung's visual display division in 2011, rising through the ranks over the years, and was appointed CEO in 2022.

South Korea's Samsung Electronics said Tuesday that its co-CEO Han Jong-hee has passed away at the age of 63. 

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Han was in charge of Samsung's consumer electronics and mobile devices division.  

The cause of death is unknown at this stage and the company said it was in the process of confirming things.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Han became the head of the product research and development team at Samsung's visual display division in 2011, rising through the ranks over the years, and was appointed CEO in 2022, according to the company website.

He is credited as a key figure in the development and marketing of the company's TV business, according to local media.

Samsung Electronics in November last year announced changes in the leadership of its memory and foundry chip divisions amid intense competition in the semiconductor space, appointing Jun Young-hyun as co-CEO and head of the memory chip arm.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us