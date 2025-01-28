Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Sam Altman touts OpenAI-Microsoft alliance, says next phase will be ‘better than anyone is ready for'

By Samantha Subin,CNBC

Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at OpenAI’s DevDay in San Francisco on Nov. 6, 2023.
Hayden Field | CNBC
  • OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted a picture of himself with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday and suggested their relationship is going well.
  • Altman wrote that the "next phase" of their partnership is "gonna be much better than anyone is ready for!!"
  • Microsoft is OpenAI's top investor, but the companies have experienced increased tension recently and are now competing more directly.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman suggested on Tuesday that the relationship between his company and Microsoft is going strong.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Altman posted a picture with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on X, and wrote that the "next phase " of their partnership is "gonna be much better than anyone is ready for!!"

The alliance between the companies has been riddled with tension of late, and Microsoft earlier this month lost its status as OpenAi's exclusive cloud provider.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us